Witney Carson & Carson McAllister Reveal the Sex of Baby No. 2

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Witney Carson and her husband Carson McAllister have finally done the gender reveal for their second baby. Watch the video below to find out if Witney and Carson are having a boy or a girl.

Witney Carson & Carson McAllister are Having a Baby Boy

In an Instagram video during their Hawaiian vacation, Witney and Carson revealed that they are having a baby boy, their second. They made the announcement by writing the gender reveal in the sand on the beach.

In her Instagram stories, Witney added that they really liked keeping it a secret for so long, but they eventually decided it was time to share it with the world.

“So we finally decided to reveal the gender of our second baby and we’re so excited for you guys to know. We kind of loved having it a secret for this long, but we thought it was time,” said Witney, adding in a caption, “Revealed the gender of our second baby on my feed! We loved keeping it all to ourselves for this long, but we thought it was time! So excited for y’all to know!”

Witney and Carson also just celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on January 1, 2023, and their first child Leo’s 2nd birthday on January 3. On Instagram, Witney posted a series of photos from their wedding and wrote, “Happy seven years to us @carson.mcallister! Doing life with you by my side is adventurous, magical, beautiful, exciting, and everything I dreamed of as a little girl & more. I love you and the life we’ve built together. God really did give me the best. Here’s to forever and more my sweetheart!”

Then a couple of days later, Witney celebrated Leo turning 2 years old with an Instagram post that reads, “My baby boy is TWO! Leo is the SWEETEST, most snuggly, wild, sensitive, adventurous, tender-hearted boy. He is our world and brings so much joy to our lives. I’m so honored to be his mommy and hope I can give him all the love he deserves. Happy birthday my Leo boy, you are so special.”

Witney & Carson’s 2nd Baby Boy is Due in May 2023

Based on Witney’s recent Instagram post of her 17-week baby bump, she and Carson should be welcoming baby No. 2 in mid- to late May 2023. It will be quite the “Dancing With the Stars” baby boom. Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are welcoming their first baby in January 2023, then Witney and Carson, pros Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov, and Lindsay Arnold and her husband Sam Cusick are all due in May 2023; it will be Witney and Lindsay’s second children, Daniella and Pasha’s first. Witney and Carson, and Jenna and Val are having baby boys, and Lindsay and Sam, and Daniella and Pasha are having baby girls.

While Johnson and Arnold sat out of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31, Carson and Karagach actually competed on the season and Carson made it all the way to the finals with her partner Wayne Brady.

After the show wrapped, she posted a video of her first ultrasound and praised her body for allowing her to do what she loves to do while also making a baby.

Carson wrote:

They said I couldn’t, so I went and did it. Success is never achieved alone… grateful for this body that let me do what I love, while growing another sweet baby! Grateful for an amazing husband @carson.mcallister for being the best SAHD, a chef, my rock and my #1 supporter. Also my family who came to help whenever they could. For all those who encouraged me to keep going, I cherished those words! & lastly to @mrbradybaby for putting me and my family above all else – I can’t thank you enough. This was a time in my life I’ll always remember for so many reasons.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 32nd season in 2023, now airing on Disney Plus.