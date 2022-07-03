WATCH: Exclusive Sneak Peek of ‘Inside Out’ Season 2

Carmine Sabatella and Mike Pyle are taking fans behind the scenes in Heavy’s exclusive sneak peek of “Inside Out.” In a segment they are jokingly calling “inside out, upside down,” the HGTV stars are strapped to inversion tables while they answer questions about the upcoming second season.

The Southern California renovators opened up about why they love filming the series. “My favorite part is just working with you, buddy,” Pyle told his co-star.

Sabatella explained in the clip that he likes “the day of reveal when we get to see our clients’ faces.” The show is not without its challenges, as he admitted “the most challenging thing for me is getting the client to understand my vision.”

“We are so excited for the next season, we cannot wait for you guys to hang out with us,” Pyle added.

“Inside Out” debuted in April 2021, garnering 15.3 million viewers during its first season, according to HGTV. The series follows Sabatella, “a real estate agent and interior designer,” and Pyle, “a landscape designer,” as they pitch their designs to clients, each vying for a larger piece of their client’s budget.

“More money for Carmine will mean he can max out the home’s interior with dream amenities, while extra cash for Mike will give the property wow-factor curb appeal and major outdoor living perks,” according to a network press release. “Regardless of who gets the bigger bucks, Carmine and Mike will join forces to balance their clients’ priorities and deliver cohesive, gorgeous spaces from the inside out.”

The eight-episode season premieres on Monday, August 1, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on HGTV. It will also be available to stream on HGTV GO.

Sabatella & Pyle Put ‘A Lot of Time, Sweat & Love’ Into Season 2

Sabatella and Pyle celebrated the upcoming season with a joint post on Instagram. They wrote, “We have put a lot of time, sweat, and love into our projects this season and we can’t wait to share these next 8 episodes with you!”

HGTV announced that in the premiere, the guys will take on a “massive” project to help a couple “desperate” to finish renovating their home.

“Carmine will tap the potential of their interior by creating a modern kitchen with a mobile island and a spa-like main bathroom with a striking wood paneled ceiling,” per the episode description. “And, outdoors, Mike will astonish the family with a beautifully updated pool, fire pit lounge and game zone.”

‘Inside Out’ Was Renewed in September 2021

HGTV announced the renewal of “Inside Out,” along with two other series, in September 2021.

“Our secret sauce is our ability to spot talented and inspiring experts who will appeal to viewers with their fresh, fun takes on real estate, renovation and all things related to home,” HGTV President Jane Latman said in a press release at the time. “Series like ‘Unsellable Houses,’ ‘Everything But the House’ and ‘Inside Out’ are just the latest in a string of successes that helped us deliver more than 59 million viewers in the last quarter and this pick up order is a great way to validate and celebrate.”

Recently, the pair teamed up with “Fix My Flip” star Page Turner on “Home Town Kickstart.” The trio helped kickstart the revitalization of Minden, Louisiana. Sabatella and Pyle shared a snapshot from their episode on Instagram, writing, “I get by with a little help from my friends!”

READ NEXT: Zooey Deschanel Thought Jonathan Scott Was Ghosting Her at Start of Relationship