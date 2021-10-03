‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike Sorrentino Updates Fans About His Diet

As fans are aware, “Jersey Shore” star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino are focused on fitness. On the latest episode of the Sorrentinos’ podcast, “Here’s The Stitch with Mike & Laurens,” Mike shared that he is revamping his diet after he was less strict with it following the birth of his 4-month-old son, Romeo.

Mike & Lauren Sorrentino Discussed Their Diets During a September Episode of Their Podcast

During the podcast episode, uploaded on September 22, Mike shared that he and his wife changed up their diet in preparation for going on a trip for the fifth season of “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” which is currently in production. The 39-year-old shared that he and Lauren “are desperately trying to get back in good shape.”

“We’re implementing diets, we’re exercising, we’re implementing no excuses, which is great. And this week, which was great, I told my wife, I said, ‘Listen we only have maybe a couple weeks before we leave, maybe a month or two possibly, I think we’ve got to step it into high gear and no cheat days.’ She was like, ‘Oh wow are we going be able to do that?’ And I said, ‘Well, let’s try it’ and this week I feel great. I had no cheat day this week. Exercised six days, I tried to do seven, which was a bit aggressive but you know, but I worked out six days and no cheat day,” said Mike.

The MTV star stated he “feel[s] so much better” since changing up his diet and exercise routine. Lauren then shared that she also “feel[s] amazing” and “love[s] doing no cheat days.” The mother-of-one also revealed that she is “very proud of” her husband for sticking to such a strict diet as he enjoys food.

Mike also shared that his “Jersey Shore” co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was doubtful that he could continue with his diet.

“I told Nicole, we had seen her the other day, I was, ‘Like yeah we’re going no cheat day, all the way up to the next family vacation.’ She was like, ‘You’re not going to be able to do it,’” said Mike.

The 39-year-old shared that he reminded his co-star that he had a strict diet when he was “in prison for a couple months” in 2019 after being charged for tax evasion. Lauren then asserted that her husband has an impressive amount of “willpower.”

During the podcast episode, Mike also noted that he and his wife have been practicing intermittent fasting and typically stop eating at 5 pm.

“The next day when you wake up, when you fast and do it correctly, we feel so much better and you’re just not bloated,” explained the reality television star.

Mike Sorrentino Shared a Picture of Romeo on Social Media in October

On October 2, Mike Sorrentino shared a picture of his son with his Instagram followers. In the picture, the MTV personality held onto the 4-month-old, who was wearing a waffle-knit shirt. The father-son duo sat on the couch together.

“Dad life [flexed bicep emoji],” read the caption.

Many social media users were quick to respond to the post in the comments section.

“You look so good And I’m very proud of the father you have become [fire emoji] [raised hands emoji] [clapping emoji],” wrote one fan.

“He is literally your twin[heart emoji] [heart-eye emoji],” chimed in another Instagram user.

