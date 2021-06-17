Are Kanye West & Rob Kardashian on the Kardashians Reunion?

“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” may be ending, but the drama sure isn’t. The family is going out with a bang for their first-ever sit-down reunion. Bravo star Andy Cohen will host the tell-all reunion, which will air Thursday, June 17, at 8/7c p.m. on E!. The second part of the reunion will air on Sunday, June 20, at 9/8c p.m. on E!.





All the sisters – Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner – will star on the special. Momager Kris Jenner will also be front and center. Unofficial family member Scott Disick will make an appearance and answer some questions, but he will not be there for the entire special.

As for other guest stars, it looks like they kept the reunion pretty small. Fans have watched over the years as all the sisters have gone through complicated relationships, but it looks like Disick will be the only ex to show. Kanye West – Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband – has not been shown in previews, nor has the sixth Kardashian sibling – Rob Kardashian. Neither has commented on the reunion.

Kardashian May Open Up About Her Divorce

Viewers watched the Kardashians for 20 seasons as the sisters faced various struggles. Most recently, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from husband Kanye West on February 19, 2021. The final season of KUWTK filmed before 2021, so Kardashian did talk about her marital issues, but at the time, she had not filed for divorce.

In the trailer for the two-part reunion, it looks like Kardashian may discuss her breakup. The reunion filmed in April 2021, about two months after she officially filed. Cohen asks Kardashian, “Do you think you owe him an apology?” to which she responds without hesitation, “Absolutely.” Kardashian and West share four children together: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

As for Rob Kardashian, the brother has taken a step back from KUWTK over the last few years. He made more significant appearances over the last few years, but he’s stated before that for his mental health and wellness, he has slowly backed out of the spotlight.

Kardashian Discussed Her Marital Issues on Camera

While the Kardashians occasionally decide to keep some topics more private, Kardashian decided to open up more about her issues with West during the KUWTK series finale. Throughout the last season, Kardashian hinted that she and West had been struggling.

Kris Jenner asked her daughter about her relationship in an emotional scene and told her she was “worried” about the mom of four. “I’m going to a therapist,” Kardashian replied. “Let me work on myself and see where I’m at – and that’s what I’m so excited for, just like, waking up at 40 and realizing like, I just want total happiness.”

Kardashian continued saying, “I know obviously complete bliss is like, not a full reality, but if I can have it more of the majority of the time, that’s all I want to do, wherever that takes me. I just want my pure happiness, so that’s what I’m working on figuring out how to get there. I just feel like I’ve worked so hard in life to achieve everything that I’ve wanted to, and I’ve lived up to my expectations and achieved 10 times more than I even thought was humanly possible.”

She then hinted that she feels lonely without West by her side saying, “But I don’t have a life to share that with. Like, I do – obviously my kids and everything – but am I just gonna sit here and think, ‘Okay, my kids fulfill me, and I’m good?'”

Over the last few years, West has moved to different properties, especially his Wyoming ranch home. Kardashian and the kids would frequently visit him.

“I never thought I was lonely … I always thought that’s totally fine, I could just have my kids, my husband moves from state to state,” she said. “And I just am on this ride with him, and I was okay with that and then after turning 40 this year, I realized like, ‘No, I don’t want a husband that lives in a completely different state to me.’ I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s when we’re getting along the best,’ but then that is sad to me, and that’s not what I want.”

She concluded by saying, “I want someone that we have the same shows in common. I want someone that wants to work out with me every single day … the little things are what I don’t have. I have all the big things. I have the extravagant, everything you could possibly imagine – and no one will ever do it like that, I know that, you know what I mean? And I’m grateful for those experiences – but I think I’m ready for the smaller experiences that I think will mean a lot.”

