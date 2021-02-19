REPORT: Kim Kardashian Files for Divorce

Kim Kardashian is officially moving on. The 40-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has filed for divorce from husband Kanye West on Friday, February 19, sources have confirmed to TMZ and E! News.

TMZ reported that Kardashian, “is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s four kids.” Sources told the news outlet that West has agreed to coparent with a joint custody agreement and that the couple signed a prenup before getting married. The two, “are already far along in reaching a property settlement agreement,” per TMZ.

Kimye became official in April 2012, and the two got married at a lavish wedding ceremony in May 2014. The Kardashian-Wests share four children together, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 20 months.

The divorce filing follows reports that, “divorce is imminent” for Kardashian and West, a source told Page Six in early January. Kardashian has hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

“It’s gotten to the point where they haven’t spent time together as a married couple in months,” a source told E! News in January. “They’ve seen each other for the sake of the kids but have been living separately. Kim knows the marriage is over. She’s known for a while.”