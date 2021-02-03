The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat Makes Bold Claim: ‘Everyone Scared’

Fessy Shafaat has made no secret of his confidence when it comes to The Challenge and his ability to perform, frequently speaking on Instagram live or in social media posts about his physical strengths. The Big Brother alum, who is now on his second season of the long-running MTV show, recently took to social media to say that he thinks everyone on the show is scared of going into elimination.

Due to the gold skull twist, all contestants must win an elimination to be eligible to run the final challenge and there are ten gold skulls up for grabs, with five for the men and five for the women.

In a Twitter post on January 30, Fessy shared a clip of the previous episode in which he got into an argument with Devin Walker and Kyle Christie and wrote as the caption, “In my opinion everyone scared of elimination.. but only time will tell,” alongside a devil emoji. Here is the post:

In my opinion everyone scared of elimination.. but only time will tell 😈 pic.twitter.com/N9Remder9c — Fessy (@fessyfitness) January 30, 2021

Fessy Recently Defended Himself After Viewers Claimed He & the Other Male Competitors Quit During the Last Daily Challenge

Fessy also took the opportunity to defend himself against claims that he quit during the last daily challenge along with most of the other male competitors who refused to compete. The mission consisted of the Challengers battling it out on a cargo net swinging from a helicopter above the water and most of the men did not try to get others off but simply hung on until they were disqualified.

After the episode aired, the guys were slammed online for their performance, including by ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky during NFL Live, causing a few competitors to apologize or explain their decision. While Fessy first tweeted simply, “I would never quit” and urged his followers to go to his Patreon for his story, he later posted a series of tweets explaining what happened. He said:

The way it was set up was impossible to pull an opponent off with one hand while he was holding on with two hands. You could only use one hand obviously cause your other hand had to hang on. I was upset at myself I didn’t compete however… It didn’t make sense for me strategically to go crazy trying to get one person off if that meant i had to go with them. I was ok not winning this if that meant Kyle or Devin didn’t win. We were only up there like 2-3 minutes before we got DQ’d we didn’t know it was a time limit.

He then said that he would never quit because his reason to come on the show is to compete and quitting would have been falling off the netting or refusing to even participate in the challenge, which he said many of the guys wanted to do. He also responded to Orlovsky saying that Nelson wouldn’t have quit the mission and slammed his former ally with the following tweet:

I’ll clear this right up. Nelson would’ve found a way to get us DQ’d before it even started 🤦🏽‍♂️ remember this one, yeah he was my partner during this my rookie season and it was his bright idea to “work together” that got us DQ’d… so please… next topic LOL https://t.co/31MKIj6LYb pic.twitter.com/UU21NPbfMD — Fessy (@fessyfitness) January 30, 2021

Fessy Is Looking for His 1st ‘Challenge’ Win But Already Has His Gold Skull, Making Him Eligible to Run the Final

Double Agents marks Fessy’s second season of The Challenge and the Big Brother alum is still looking for his first win after making it to the final on his rookie season, Total Madness, where he placed fourth. He came out strong on Double Agents, winning the first two daily challenges and making some power moves in the house.

In the fourth episode of the season, Fessy shocked cast members and viewers when he volunteered to go into elimination against Nelson Thomas, his ally and friend. He defeated him in an intense Hall Brawl matchup and won his gold skull, making him eligible to run the final. Fessy apologized for the power move after the episode aired and said he wished he hadn’t volunteered to go in against Nelson, although he disputed the claims that he played dirty.

In a recent video shared on his Instagram Live, Fessy made some bold claims and said he doesn’t believe that anyone can beat him in physical eliminations. He said, “I’m really good at that s***. Like, those challenges, those eliminations, I don’t think people can beat me in a one-on-one, man-on-man physical elimination. Nobody in the history of The Challenge can beat me in a physical elimination.”

His video was widely shared and many male cast members of The Challenge, past and present, commented their skepticism at the Big Brother alum’s claims.

