Wes Bergmann Addresses Claims ‘The Challenge’ Is Rigged

“The Challenge” has been around for an impressive 37 seasons so it’s normal that over the years, some fans have wondered whether the show is rigged or scripted. Whether it’s due to their favorite contestant getting eliminated, or an elimination setup that seemed to favor one contestant over another, these conversations on social media have taken place throughout the seasons.

Several stars of the show have also spoken out at various moments to state that the show isn’t rigged or scripted and longtime “Challenge” star Wes Bergmann is the latest competitor to do so. Wes appeared on “The Right Reality” podcast and said he’s always happy to discuss that topic because “the truth needs to be talked about.” He said:

There is not one reason to rig ‘The Challenge.’ If there was one reason, they’d rig it. There’s not one. Because no matter who wins, it’s good for them. If a fan-favorite wins, yay. If a fan-favorite doesn’t win, then a new fan-favorite will emerge.

Wes Explained That CT Winning Might Have Made Fans Happy, But It Can Also Be Seen as Boring

Wes also asked the hosts, “does it matter who wins?” between Kaycee Clark or Jenny West or Cara Maria Sorbello, for example. He added, “CT [Tamburello] winning didn’t make people happy. The CT fans were like ‘yay’ but at the same time it’s also kind of boring, so there’s no reward to rigging it.”

Wes said that on the other hand, there is so much going into making the show and the final that it’s normal for mistakes to be made. “Some of that makes things unfair sometimes, and I have been the victim of this literally more than anybody else and it sucks but I take it on the chin,” he said.

“They don’t care who wins,” he added. “It’s too risky to rig it, it makes no sense.” The two-time champ said the only reason he likes to discuss the subject is that he enjoys making fun of people who claim it’s rigged.

Other Stars Have Responded to Rigging Claims in the Past, Including Beloved Host TJ Lavin

Wes isn’t the only “Challenge” star to shoot down speculation about how the show is developed and filmed. TJ Lavin replied to that question very firmly, after a fan wrote him on Instagram, “A lot of players claiming it’s all set up and not a real competition. Really ruined the show for me cause I loved it so much now I just wonder if it’s all just a ‘script.’”

TJ replied, “100% NEVER been scripted. I can promise you that because from season 11 on I’ve been there to see it…” Cara Maria also repeated that during an interview with #ALISTERS, where she said, “‘The Challenge’ is what ‘The Challenge’ is. It’s a reality TV show above anything, but the producers take a lot of pride in making sure that they do things as fairly as possible.”

She explained that “nothing can ever be perfect.” Because the producers are creating games that have never been tried before, anything can happen and there is the possibility that things go wrong, unlike a sport that’s played the same way over and over again. “It’s like a brand new thing that nobody’s ever done,” she added, especially eliminations, so she said they are not set up for specific winners.

