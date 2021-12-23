Fans Blast Braunwyn Windham-Burke for ‘Disgusting’ Comments on Motherhood

Former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Braunwyn Windham-Burke is in hot water with fans over comments about the show being better than having kids.

The mother of seven reflected about the moment she heard she’d been cast on RHOC in Dave Quinn’s book, “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” and what she said is causing some issues for viewers.

“When I got the final phone call in January, I screamed so loud, my kid ran in the room thinking something was wrong. I was jumping up and down. I mean, having babies was nice, but this was better.”

Fans Called Braunwyn ‘Disgusting’ & Self-Centered’ for Her Comments About Motherhood

Fans took to Reddit in a thread titled, “Yikes at Braunwyn saying joining RHOC was better than having her 7 kids” to bash Braunwyn.

“Are we surprised? Because she has never put her kids first. She literally told us that she basically had these babies to stay off the sauce after awhile,” a fan wrote. “This woman is self absorbed and the most self centered person I’ve ever seen roll through Bravo. Which says a lot because wow, it’s all about self absorbed women most days. I point at her as the worst only because she brought in all these children and cannot be bothered to be a mother to them. That’s an all time low, everyone else at least seems to usually try to do right by their kids even if they goof up along the way.”

Other fans mentioned different parenting choices Braunwyn made.

“Didn’t she also move to NY and left her kids in CA?” someone wrote. “ALSO, weren’t they being evicted from their OC house a few months ago??” another fan wrote.

Another fan wrote the following, “…heartbreaking for her children, but i can’t say i am even remotely shocked to read this. based off of what i saw of her on rhoc, she was very self involved and seemingly not focused or concerned about the effects her actions would have on her children …”

“Braunwyn is disgusting but we already knew that,” someone wrote.

Braunwyn Announced She Will Be Relocating to New York While Her Children Stay in Orange County, CA

In September 2021, Braunwyn announced she would be moving from Orange County, CA to New York.

“I’m not just here for the week, I’m making a move. I’m going to be doing a dual situation,” Braunwyn told E! News on September 9, 2021. “I went to Hawaii to find some clarity and there’s been some pretty amazing opportunities that have come to fruition in New York and it’s just the right time.”

Braunwyn’s seven children, Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, twins Curran and Caden, 7, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2 will remain in California with their father Sean Burke.

According to Braunwyn, he’s supportive of the move.

“He thinks it’s a good choice,” Braunwyn told the outlet. “He knows this has always been a dream of mine, and he kind of sees some of the things that are happening. He’s like, ‘I support you. The kids are going to be OK.’ And I’ll fly back and forth.”

