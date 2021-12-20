Joe Gorga and Gia Giudice Face off in Wild New RHONJ Trailer

There’s a saying, don’t throw stones or whatever.
In the recently released trailer for the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” it looks like Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia Giudice, and her uncle, Joe Gorga, will face off in a heated exchange.
During the trailer, the two get into it over Giudice’s father, Joe Giudice, after it is revealed that Gorga called him “the devil.”
“Your brother is saying things about Dad,” says Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, in one scene. The trailer then cuts to Gorga saying, “She looks at me like I’m the devil. Her father was the devil.” This prompts Gia Giudice to get angry, saying to her uncle, “That’s when I walk away from you.”
Viewers can catch the season 12 premiere of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on Bravo.
Gorga Admitted That His Bad Blood With Joe Giudice Has Affected His Relationship With His Nieces
Gorga and Joe Giudice’s feud is nothing new. Over the past few years, the two have been going head-to-head with each other, and some of Gorga’s comments towards Giudice were even brought up during last season’s “Real Housewives of New Jersey.” However, during a May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Gorga did admit that the bad blood has affected his relationship with his nieces.
Giudice’s Daughter Was Also Involved in the Show’s Drama Last Season
Last season, Giudice’s daughter, Gia, was at the center of the drama after Jackie Goldschneider made an analogy in which she likened the cheating rumors that were being spread about her husband to Giudice doing cocaine. Goldschendier was trying to make a point at the time that both rumors were baseless and had no truth to them, but instead, this only made Giudice and her family angrier.
“I was completely disgusted by it,” Giudice told Andy Cohen about the debacle during a May 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” in a clip that was obtained by Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I never thought my name would ever be brought up and especially being on the show for so long, no Housewife has ever disrespected me. For one person to ever use my name in a poor manner, I was like, in shock.”
During the appearance, Cohen also asked Giudice if Goldschneider had apologized to her.
“Well, I honestly reached out to her,” Giudice revealed at the time. “I had complaints from my sorority, I was almost put in a meeting because they wanted to make sure I was okay, I dealt with a lot of things because of this analogy. I made her very aware of that. Following that, she did apologize and did her Twitter apology, which I thought was alright, but it wasn’t anything too crazy.”
