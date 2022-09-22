Real Housewives Mourn Loss of Season 1 Cast Member

The stars of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” are mourning the loss of a longtime friend and iconic season 1 guest star.

Valter Nassi, an award-winning Salt Lake City restaurateur, passed away on September 20, 2022 at age 76, the Salt Lake City Tribune reported.

According to KSL, Nassi was born in Italy but he trained as a chef all over the world. He moved to Utah in 1998 and fell in love with the city, eventually finding great success with the high-end Italian restaurant, Valter’s Osteria.

On September 21, the Valter’s Osteria Facebook page shared a post announcing Nassi’s death, according to KUTV. The since-deleted post stated that Nassi died of cancer and that his “spirit will live on at Valter’s Osteria” through his food and staff “family.”

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert mourned Nassi’s passing, tweeting, “We are saddened by the passing of a Utah icon Valter Nassi. Given the Governors Award for Culinary Arts, Valter’s Osteria is where we go for a great meal and Valter’s larger-than-life personality.”

Several RHOSLC Stars Reacted to Valter Nassi’s Death

On social media, RHOSLC star Heather Gay posted a tweet about Nassi. “RIP Walter,” she captioned a photo of him along with a broken-heart emoji.

On Instagram, she shared a photo of Nassi with the caption, “Rest In Peace Valter! Icon of Utah and #RHOSLC. You will be missed. Sending love and condolences to the entire famiglia.”

RHOSLC star Whitney Rose also reposted a group photo of the RHOSLC season 1 cast posing with Nassi to her Instagram story with the caption, “We will miss you Valter.”

Valter Nassi Appeared in an Iconic RHOSLC Scene

Nassi appeared in two RHOSLC episodes in 2020, titled “Roaring Emotions” and “Ladies Who Lunch,” per IMDb. The latter episode documented a fancy Met Gala luncheon held at Nassi’s restaurant during which co-stars Jen Shah and Mary Cosby got into a shouting match as the restaurant owner and his staff stood silent and stone-faced.

“I don’t want this around Valter. He’s very upset right now,” Cosby said, as the camera panned to the restaurant owner and his stunned group of staffers.

“Sorry Valter,” co-star Lisa Barlow said.

“I’m friends with Valter too. And Arturo,” Shah added. “You’re not the only one that knows them.”

The awkward scene made Nassi a RHOSLC icon, and Cosby’s “Valter is upset” line became a meme and is even available on a sweatshirt, per Bravo and Blaze.

At the time the episode aired, Gay suggested that Nassi should be a full-time “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member. “He was a scene stealer tonight! Give Valter a snowflake! #RHOSLC,” she tweeted.

According to BravoTV.com, Shah later gave fans an update on her relationship with the restaurant owner and his general manager after running into them after the luncheon shouting match. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in December 2020, Shah was asked if she has seen Nassi since making a scene at Cosby’s luncheon.

“Yes, I’ve seen Valter and Arturo,” Shah revealed on WWHL. “They’re so good. They’re totally good.”

