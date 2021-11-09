Unrecognizable Teddi Mellencamp Slammed for Trying to Look Like Kyle Richards

Teddi Mellencamp has traded in her signature blond locks for a darker ‘do, officially going to the “dark side.” The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star shared a photo of her new look on Instagram on November 2, 2021, and she was barely recognizable.

Her chocolate brown hair color is a big change, and fans haven’t stopped talking about it. Most of the feedback has been positive, but there are some people who think that she is channeling her BFF Kyle Richards — and many have let her know exactly how they feel about it.

“It was time for change…went to the dark side,” Mellencamp captioned her Instagram photo, and asked fans their thoughts. Mellencamp has shared quite a few photos of her new hair on social media over the past week or so, and the comments keep on coming — and so do the comparisons to Richards.

Fans Think That Mellencamp Is Trying to ‘Morph’ Into Richards With Her New Hair Color

Mellencamp and Richards have a very close friendship, and would often team up on “Real Housewives” whenever they were together. Following her exit from “Housewives,” Mellencamp revealed that she talked to Richards “almost every day,” according to Bravo.

Around the same time, Richards took to Instagram to pen a tribute to her friend. “I am so grateful for #RHOBH for bringing you into my life. You are an amazing mom, wife, sister, daughter [and] friend. You work so hard, always giving it your all . You are so smart, kind , thoughtful, funny [and] real. I look forward to witnessing what the universe has in store for you next. I know it’s going to be amazing. You deserve it all,” Richards wrote.

“The Kyle transformation almost complete. All she needs to do now is exploit a sibling, act innocent after throwing people under the [bus] and have fake anxiety,” one Redditor wrote on a thread about Mellencamp’s new look.

“Slowly morphing into Kyle,” added another.

“Looking more like Kyle every day,” a third person commented on the thread.

“Trying to become Kyle, her idol and savant,” a fourth comment read.

Some Fans Slammed Richards After She Commented on Mellencamp’s Photo

Interestingly, Richards commented on Mellencamp’s Instagram photo, saying that she and her daughter, Slate, looked like twins. Fans were quick to let Richards know that they felt Mellencamp looked just like her.

“She looks gorgeous but looks [a lot] like you! Just sayin,” one social media user wrote.

“She’s just so desperate to be you. And of all the people she could be desperate to be … yikes,” added another.

“Your doppelgänger,” a third comment read.

Aside from fans thinking that Mellencamp is looking more and more like Richards, others think that she looks like actor Megan Fox, too. An Instagram post that Mellencamp shared on November 6, 2021, had several fans doing a double take.

“Ok [you] look like Megan Fox now,” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

