Erika Casupanan: One Tribe’s ‘First Impression’ of Me Was My ‘Bare A**’

Ever since the finale of “Survivor 41” aired back in December 2021, contestants from the season have not been shy about sharing with the audience the strategy and nuances that didn’t make the season’s rather controversial and lopsided edit. However, there were also some more lighthearted and fun stories that naturally didn’t make the air, given the limited time editors had to fit in what strategy they could.

Luckily for fans, some contestants, including season winner Erika Casupanan, have taken to social media to share some funny and embarrassing stories that took place on the island which fans never got to see.

Here’s what you need to know:

Erika Reveals When Other Tribe Saw Her ‘Bare A**’

Since the season finale in December, Erika has taken to Cameo to share messages with fans of herself and the show; since then, some have been posted to the YouTube channel “Cameo Originals” for all fans to see.

In one Cameo message, Erika divulged one particularly embarrassing story that concerned her which the edit did not show, for obvious reasons.

On the very first day, she said, as the three tribes were “marooning” – i.e. making their way to the island for the first time on three separate boats – she needed to use the bathroom. “Getting those boat shots actually takes a long time,” Erika said, “[so] we’re on the ocean and we have nothing, so our only option is to squat, and to pee off the back of the boat.”

Erika then said that as she proceeded to lift up her “beautiful floral skirt” (the one which fans saw her wearing most of the season) and squat at the back of the boat, “one of the other tribe boats actually came by. So, for a few people, their first impression of me in the game was my bare a**.”

Deshawn Accidentally Almost Ate a Leaf

Erika divulged another story which took place on Day 22, when she, Xander Hastings, and Deshawn Radden won that episode‘s reward challenge. As shown in the episode, the two teams of three got to choose between a protein meal of chicken and vegetables, or a more dessert-style meal of cake, cookies, and candy. She, Xander, and Deshawn chose the protein, partly to satisfy their hunger, but also in order to fuel themselves for the upcoming immunity challenge (even though none of them ended up winning it).

Erika said that at the reward, they wanted to eat everything that was put in front of them. “We don’t even want to leave any garnishes behind,” she explained. As a result, Deshawn ended up mistaking a leaf for a garnish, and almost ate it as a result, but was stopped by a member of production. Erika explained:

There was this leaf that was on the plate, and Deshawn said, ‘Okay, I’m going to eat the leaf too because we can’t leave anything behind!’ So as he picks up this leaf, puts it in his mouth, and takes a bite out of it, a member of production comes running in saying, ‘Oh my God no, that’s just a leaf I picked up off the tree, you can’t eat that!’

“So that’s how hungry we really were,” Erika concluded. Fans of the show who hope to be on it one day should take note.

“Survivor” airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS. Be sure to catch season 42 when it premieres Wednesday, March 9.