Amber Portwood’s Drug Test Results Locked: Report

“Teen Mom” star Amber Portwood boasted that she had 21 negative drug test results leading up to a judge’s decision to deny her custody of her 4-year-old son, James. But now, her drug test results from August 22 have been locked, according to a new report by The Sun.

News broke that Portwood was denied custody at the end of July.

Conversely, the August 22 drug test results for Andrew Glennon — her ex-fiance who was awarded primary custody — were not locked and came up negative for all substances.

The Sun issued several requests to obtain Portwood’s most recent drug test results but was denied. “This is indicated on my end as confidential and is not to be released,” an Indiana court clerk told The Sun.

“This one in particular that you have requested is LOCKED and not available,” the Indiana court clerk told The Sun in a second statement.

Portwood, 31, lost custody of her son in July 2019 after she was involved in a domestic incident when James was 1 year old.

Police said Portwood wielded a machete while her then-fiance was holding James. Portwood denies this accusation, but she pleaded guilty to domestic battery and intimidation. The “Teen Mom” star avoided jail time and was discharged from probation in October 2022, The Sun wrote.

Portwood Was ‘Devestated’ She Lost Custody of James

Portwood did not expect the judge to side with Glennon. The decision means Glennon can move to his home state of California, taking James away from his maternal family in Indiana.

“I’ve worked so hard to better myself and improve my relationships with my children,” Portwood wrote. “While I’ve always been candid about my substance abuse and issues with mental health, a person should have a chance to redeem themselves and not be tethered to their issues from the past.”

“People who’ve done therapy, and taken classes, and made efforts to change should not continue to be punished for past mistakes,” she continued. “I’ve spent years rebuilding my bridges and did everything that was required of me, including completing 21 negative drug tests and multiple psychological evaluations.”

Portwood Has 5 Mental Illnesses

Portwood opened up about her mental illnesses in her book, “So You’re Crazy, Too?” She has a primary diagnosis of bipolar and borderline personality but also suffers from anxiety, PTSD and depression.

Portwood wanted people to know that she’s more than her mental illnesses.

“The anxiety in me. The bipolar, the borderline, the PTSD, all these different things that come together, that’s my makeup — but it’s not exactly who I am,” Portwood told Page Six. “This is just what I go through and I work through. I’ve really learned to live happily with major mental illnesses.”

Portwood revealed that her struggles first started when her sister tragically died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

The “Teen Mom” star wrote that she tried to kill herself when she was 11.

“I woke up on the floor. I don’t know how much time had passed, but I was in terrible pain. My side and my neck were hurting very badly,” she wrote, per The Sun. “I just felt like I didn’t want to live anymore. As I look back now, it is clear I was already suffering from mental illness.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Teen Mom: The Next Chapter” when it airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.