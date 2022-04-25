PHOTO: Fans Drag Chelsea Houska for Selling ‘Junk’

Fans of Chelsea Houska were not pleased when they saw her promote tumblers for nearly $30 on her home goods site, Aubree Says. Social media users accused Houska of price gouging her fans, saying the tumblers run for much cheaper elsewhere.

The critical comments first appeared on the Aubree Says Instagram page after the new items were posted.

“We see you & heard you! We are so excited to introduce our three new color Studded Tumbler!” says the caption for the new post. “Now comes in grey, copper, and blue! The mint and cream colors are back in stock. What are you waiting for?! Shop now 🥰”

The first comment that appears under the picture is from a fan who wrote, “These are $17 on Amazon 😒.”

“Why are they Starbucks cups without the circle and logo 😂 less than their price i hope,” a second person noted.

“They literally have these at Walmart,” a third person added.

A thread on Reddit about the “overpriced” cups garnered attention among fans, too.

“Chelsea’s a rip off artist🤷‍♀️Anyone who buys off her is an idiot, IMO,” one social media user shared.

“Don’t get me wrong I love me some Chelsea (which I think I’m one of the very few who do lol) but this is insane. I got one that looks EXACTLY like the ones pictured at Walmart for like 6 bucks. This is way overpriced,” a second internet user wrote.

“These look like the junk they sell at my local dollar store. Stop charging yeti prices for dollar store junk Chelsea,” another person noted.

Houska Sells the ‘Studded Tumblers’ for $27

Fans who are still interested in purchasing the cup can do so on Aubree Says. They retail for $27 and come in five colors: mint, cream, blue, grey and copper.

“We all know that reusable cups and bottles are a great way to reduce waste, but I know it can be hard to find something reusable, practical, and stylish!” reads the item description on Aubree Says.

“These 24oz double walled matte studded and sturdy cups are great on-the-go whether you’re headed to work or the kids softball practice,” it continues. “Perfect for coffee, tea, water, or whatever you drink that keeps you moving. You can even put wine in it too, I won’t judge ;)”

Houska Is Returning to TV

After taking a two-year break from reality TV, Houska and her family are returning to television. This time, however, they will be on HGTV instead of MTV.

Houska and her husband, Cole DeBoer, are renovating homes in South Dakota. The series, with the working title “Farmhouse Fabulous,” is slate to debut on HGTV in spring 2023.

The family has already started working on some homes and posted a few updates to social media. Houska said that her dad, Randy Houska, and her four children — Aubree, Watson, Layne and Walker — will also appear in the series.

Houska posted a picture of herself with DeBoer when they started to shoot for the new series. “First day vibes 🎥,” she captioned the post.