WATCH: Ashley Iaconetti & Jared Haibon’s Wedding Video

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are among Bachelor Nation’s most enduring romantic couples. Ashley’s story gives everyone who has suffered the sting of unrequited love a profound sense of hope.

In case you don’t remember, both Ashley and Jared were featured in past Bachelor and Bachelorette seasons (he was on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season, and she was on Chris Soules’). They found themselves together on an island on different seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, and Ashley instantly knew that Haibon was “the one.” The problem was that, despite Ashley’s constant proclamations of true love, Jared wasn’t feeling it. This led to a lot of closeups of Iaconetti in tears.

Our heart broke for her. Who hasn’t been there? You find the man (or woman) of your dreams only to realize they don’t quite (or at all) feel the same way back.

The pair are leading a date challenge on Tayshia Adams’ Bachelorette season in November 2020.

However, that wasn’t the end of the story.

Here’s what you need to know:

Ashley Iaconetti Did Get a Fairytale Ending

Ashley Iaconetti + Jared Haibon's Wedding Film – Presented by Le Reve FilmsHere it is! Our full wedding film! We can't tell you how much joy it brought us watching this together. It brought back so many memories. We cried, we laughed and we laughed/cried. Thank you to Le Reve Films for putting together such an amazing video that gave us all the feels. On August 11th,… 2019-11-05T18:04:03Z

The story truly had a fairytale ending. Haibon eventually came around (took him long enough!), and he realized that he was in love with Ashley all along.

Today, they are married. You can watch a wedding video above.

“I’ve wanted to be your wife since the moment I laid on you,” Ashley says in the video. “I wasn’t sure I believed in love at first site, but every day that has passed since I met you has proven that it is true.”

At that point in the video, he wipes away her tears.

“I promise to attentively listen to your movie and sports talk and support you through the depression that will come when Tom Brady retired,” she said, causing Haibon to break out in laughter.

She then joked that she forgot a whole page.

Ashley & Jared Talking About True Love in the Video, Story of Us

Ashley I's The Story of Us | Ashley & JaredAfter sitting down with several couples at various stages in their relationships on The Story Of Us, Ashley gained valuable insight into how friendships and acquaintances develop into something so much more. Now, after wrapping the first season of her series – Ashley is back, but this time she has her own story to share.… 2018-05-22T23:45:22Z

Ashley posted a video called the “Story of Us.” In it, she and Haibon extensively reconstruct their romantic journey.

“I found my person,” she says in video. She said she saw Jared for the first time on paparazzi shots on the Bachelorette.

“I was like who was that guy?”

She went to a taping and she asked if Jared was there.

“And he hasn’t stopped asking since,” joked Haibon.

She really knew he was the one when she saw him on Bachelor in Paradise.

“I saw him in real life. I remember walking down the steps in Paradise and seeing him at the bar,” she says in the video. “It was the weirdest feeling. I was just so gravitated and drawn to him. It was truly love at for site.”

Haibon said that his first impression, “I remember seeing you get out of the limo and thinking you were hot.” He said at first he wasn’t sure he could be with someone who was so emotional.

He said he was standing next to the bar grabbing a drink, and he already could tell she liked him. “I remember I kept looking around. I’d catch you and you’d be staring at me,” he said to Ashley. He added, “I was like Ashley is really hot, but I don’t know if I can see myself with a person like Ashley.”

Haibon said he’d only dated shy women before. But then he realized that they were really comfortable together and the conversation “just flowed” when they went on a date.

Although things didn’t work out for them in Paradise, Jared felt like it wasn’t over. He thought they would just be friends, but it turned into more.

“It was a slow build for me,” Haibon says in the video. “Timing is everything.”

He fell for her at a charity event when he saw her “in your element with your family and friends” and realized how down to earth she was.

Now he calls her “the love of my life.”

READ NEXT: What Is Kamala Harris’ Ethnicity?