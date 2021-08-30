Adam Levine Takes Stance on Olivia Rodrigo Plagiarism Accusations & Controversy

Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album, “Sour,” in 2021, but it has not been without its fair share of criticism and controversy. Now, Adam Levine, former coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and Maroon 5 frontman, took some time to come to Rodrigo’s defense.

Levine posted on an Instagram story about the situation after he learned of it, Page Six reported.

Levine said in his Instagram story that it’s “tricky” to write music and sometimes it’s possible to not even know you’re ripping something off.

“It’s a natural thing for it to happen, and sometimes it gets ugly and sometimes it’s warranted that people take legal action,” he wrote, per Page Six. “Sometimes it’s not warranted that people take legal action. And I think there’s definitely become more of a gray area that’s reared its ugly head these days.”

Rodrigo Was Accused of Copying Multiple Songwriters & Musicians

Rodrigo has been accused of copying music from multiple sources for her album, “Sour, according to Newsweek.

Billboard reported that Rodrigo added Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Josh Farro as songwriters on her “Good 4 U” after fans made mashups online with her song and the former’s “Misery Business” claiming that the two sounded very similar.

Rodrigo has also been accused of copying Elvis Costello’s famous guitar riff from “Pump it Up” on her song “Brutal,” though Costello has said that’s just how the business works.

“This is fine by me, Billy. It’s how rock and roll works. You take the broken pieces of another thrill and make a brand new toy,” Costello tweeted. “That’s what I did.”

Rodrigo was also accused of ripping off the cover of her album by Courtney Love, according to Entertainment Weekly.

The cover, which features what appears to be a prom queen crying with flowers in her arms, a crown on her head, and mascara running down her face, looks like Love’s “Hole” album cover, in side-by-sides, Love argued.

“Spot the difference!” Love wrote on social media. “#twinning.” She also tagged Rodrigo in her posts and wrote in the comments that Rodrigo did not ask to use her idea or artwork and said that it would have been less “rude” if Rodrigo had consulted her or her photographer, EW reported.

Rodrigo wrote on Instagram, “love you and live through this soooo much,” and Love suggested that she send flowers for her trouble.

Levine Called For Compassion

While talking about the situation, Levine called for some compassion and love. He referenced the “Blurred Lines” lawsuit circa 2015 when Marvin Gaye’s family sued Robin Thicke and Pharrell for plagiarism and won $7.3 million in a settlement, as Rolling Stone reported at the time.

“Without giving an opinion on what I think as far as how that one turned out, I do think that we should probably meet this with a little more compassion and understanding and try to find a way…,” Levine wrote. “After all this calling out, music is a creative thing and I just hate to see it crushed.”

“The Voice” returns to NBC on Monday, September 20, 2021.

