Is Fortnite Shutting Down & Ending on September 26?

Yet another rumor has surfaced that Fortnite is shutting down and ending on September 26, 2018. It all started from a fake tweet that began circulating on September 12. But like all the previous rumors about Fortnite shutting down, this one is also false. Fortnite is not shutting down and ending the game on September 26.

The rumor began circulating thanks to a fake tweet that pretends to be from the official Fortnite Twitter account. It “claims” to have been tweeted at 3:30 p.m. on September 12, 2018, and reads: “Fortnite will be shutting down on September 26 2018… We just simply can’t keep up with the big demand. It was fun whilst it lasted! A big thank you from everyone at Epic Games!”

Here’s what the fake tweet looks like:

This fake tweet was featured on a number of sites, including Amino Apps here.

If you look at Fortnite’s official Twitter account here, you’ll see that this tweet was never made.

Interestingly, this rumor may gain new life again when the end of Season 5 approaches. The Fortnite Battle Pass countdown says that Season 5 will end on Monday, September 24, Express.co reported. Other rumors have placed Season 5’s end on October 2 or September 25. So this fake shutdown rumor is pinpointing Fortnite’s demise as happening right around the time Season 5 is rumored to end and Season 6 is rumored to begin. This might be why the source of the latest rumor chose the date of September 26.

This isn’t the first time that fake rumors have circulating claiming Fortnite is being shut down permanently. In fact, Snopes has a story debunking the previous rumor that Fortnite was shutting down on May 24. That rumor claimed the shutdown was happening because of the PUBG lawsuit. And that rumor was also not true.

Some players, unfortunately, have heard the new rumor and are worried. They’re tweeting Fortnite and asking for answers.

people keep saying. that fortnite is ending and shutting down — Cohen Ribeiro (@cr04510) September 13, 2018

saw a thing about u guys shutting down fortnite soon, its fake right? — RoCkEt TriznoT (@RTriznot) September 13, 2018

Are you guys shutting down?🤔😭 — meme_dealer (@Gabe35504964) September 13, 2018

So no, don’t worry. Fortnite isn’t shutting down on September 26. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. Sometime around then, Season 6 will be kicking off.

