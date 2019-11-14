‘Minecraft Earth’: Which iOS & Android Phones Are Compatible?

The new mobile game Minecraft Earth has just been released for players in the United States. It’s a fun game that might just be the next Pokemon Go. But will it work with your phone? Unfortunately, the AR requirement is causing a lot of issues for some people. Read on for details about iOS and Android compatibility updates. The first section will discuss iOS compatibility and the second section will discuss Android compatibility.

iOS Compatibility Details

According to the Apple App Store, an iOS device must have iOS 12.0 or later to work with the game. It’s compatible with the following phones and devices:

“iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPad Pro (12.9-inch), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7‑inch), iPad Pro (9.7-inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9‑inch) (2nd generation) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5‑inch), iPad Pro (10.5-inch) Wi‑Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular (6th generation), iPad Pro (11-inch), iPad Pro (11-inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch) (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wi-Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch (7th generation).”

In addition, phones and devices must support AR. The following are listed as supporting AR and thus would be compatible with the game.

iPhones:

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone X S iPhone ten s

iPhone X S Max iPhone ten s Max

iPhone X R iPhone ten r

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPads:

iPad Pro (all models)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad (5th generation or later)

iPod:

iPod touch (7th generation)

Android Compatibility Details

According to the Goole Play listing, the game is only compatible with phones that have Android 8.0 and up. The listing isn’t quite as helpful as Apple’s because it doesn’t list specific phones that do work. However, Minecraft does link to a list of Android phones that support AR (ARCore), which is a requirement for playing the game. In order to support ARCore, phones must have Android 7.0 or later (but Minecraft Earth requires Android 8.0 and up), the device must have originally shipped with Google Play Store, and it must have Internet access.

Here is Minecraft’s official list of phones that are NOT compatible, just recently updated:

Blackshark Shark 1S

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Huawei Nexus 6P

LGE Nexus 5X

LGE LG G6

LGE V30+

LGE V30

Motorola Moto X (4)

Motorola one

Motorola moto g(6)

Samsung Galaxy TabS3

Samsung Galaxy J5

Samsung Galaxy A8+(2018)

Samsung Galaxy J7

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy A70

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Some of the phones listed above supported ARCore but were still not compatible because their performance was poor, according to Play Minecraft Earth.

Players have talked on discussion forums about also having issues with the following phones:

Motorola G6 Play

Galaxy A70

Galaxy S8 Active

Razer gaming phone

LG K30

The following devices are listed on Google Developers as supporting ARCore, a requirement for the game. So the phones below should work unless they are in the earlier list above.

Asus ROG Phone

Asus ROG Phone II

Asus Zenfone 6

Asus Zenfone AR

Asus Zenfone ARES

General Mobile GM 9 Plus

Google Nexus 5X Requires Android 8.0 or later

Google Nexus 6P Requires Android 8.0 or later

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2 – “Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera”

Google Pixel 2 XL – “Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera”

Google Pixel 3 – “Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera. When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus”

Google Pixel 3 XL – “Supports 60 fps camera capture frame rate on the rear-facing camera

When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus”

When 60 fps camera capture mode is active, the camera uses fixed focus” Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 XL

HMD Global Nokia 6 (2018) Also known as Nokia 6.1

HMD Global Nokia 6.1 Plus

HMD Global Nokia 7 Plus

HMD Global Nokia 7.1

HMD Global Nokia 8 Requires Android 8.0 or later

HMD Global Nokia 8 Sirocco

HMD Global Nokia 8.1

Huawei Honor 8X

Huawei Honor 10

Huawei Honor View 10 Lite

Huawei Honor V20

Huawei Mate 20 Lite

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X

Huawei Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 4

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS

Huawei Porsche Design Mate 20 RS

Huawei Y9 2019

Infinix Mobile Note 6

LG G6 Requires Android 8.0 or later

LG G7 Fit

LG G7 One

LG G7 ThinQ – “ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

LG G8 ThinQ

LG G8S ThinQ

LG G8X ThinQ

LG Q6

LG Q70

LG Q8

LG style2 – “ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

LG Stylo 5

LG V30 Requires Android 8.0 or later

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking” LG V30+ Requires Android 8.0 or later

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking” LG V30+ JOJO Requires Android 8.0 or later

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking” LG LG Signature Edition 2017 Requires Android 8.0 or later

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

“ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking” LG V35 ThinQ – “ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

LG Signature Edition 2018 – “ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

LG V40 ThinQ – “ARCore uses the wide angle fixed focus rear facing camera for AR tracking”

LG V50 ThinQ

Motorola moto g⁵ˢ plus

Motorola moto g⁶

Motorola moto g⁶ plus

Motorola moto g⁷

Motorola moto g⁷ plus

Motorola moto g⁷ power

Motorola moto g⁷ play

Motorola one

Motorola one action

Motorola one power

Motorola one vision

Motorola one zoom

Motorola moto x⁴ Requires Android 8.0 or later

Motorola moto z² force Requires Android 8.0 or later

Motorola moto z³

Motorola moto z³ play

Motorola moto z⁴

OnePlus OnePlus 3T Requires Android 8.0 or later

OnePlus OnePlus 5

OnePlus OnePlus 5T

OnePlus OnePlus 6

OnePlus OnePlus 6T

OnePlus OnePlus 7

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus OnePlus 7 Pro 5G

OnePlus OnePlus 7T

OnePlus OnePlus 7T Pro

Oppo F11 Pro

Oppo K5

Oppo R17 Pro

Oppo realme 5

Oppo realme 5 Pro

Oppo realme Q

Oppo realme X

Oppo realme X Lite

Oppo realme XT

Oppo realme X2

Oppo realme X2 Pro

Oppo Reno

Oppo Reno2

Oppo Reno2 Z

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom

Oppo Reno A

Oppo Reno Z

Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) “Requires Android 8.0 or later ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera”

Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy A6 (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A7 (2017)

Samsung A7 (2018) Requires Android 9.0 or later

Samsung Galaxy A8

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A40

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50s

Samsung Galaxy A60

Samsung Galaxy A70

Samsung Galaxy A80

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) SM-J530 models

Samsung Galaxy J5 Pro SM-J530 models

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017) SM-J730 models

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro SM-J730 models

Samsung Galaxy Note8

Samsung Galaxy Note9

Samsung Galaxy Note10

Samsung Galaxy Note10+

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8+

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 – “ARCore always runs with auto focus mode enabled on the rear facing camera”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

Sharp AQUOS R3

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later

Sony Xperia XZ1 Requires Android 8.0 or later

Sony Xperia XZ1 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later

Sony Xperia XZ2 Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Requires Android 8.0 or later with software update after Aug 2018 (security patch level 2018-08-05 or later)

Sony Xperia XZ3

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 5

Tecno Camon 12 Pro

Tecno Phantom 9

Vivo NEX S

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition

Wiko View 3 Pro

Xiaomi Mi 8

Xiaomi Mi 8 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi A3

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3

Xiaomi Pocophone F1

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro

Zebra TC52 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC57 WWAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC72 WLAN Touch Computer

Zebra TC77 WWAN Touch Computer

In addition, this is an early release of the game, so bugs are still going to happen from time to time. If you’re getting a bug, it doesn’t mean your phone isn’t compatible. It might just mean that the app is still working on some issues.

