How to Win Lachlan’s Skin in Fortnite Pickaxe Frenzy Tournament

Near the end of October, it was announced that Fortnite YouTuber Lachlan would be the next creator to get their own skin in the game, joining Loserfruit and Ninja.

Unlike the previous two skins, there will be a way to get your hands on Lachlan’s for free if you’re able to find time to compete in a tournament.

This tournament is unlike anything you’ve seen before, unless you’re a big Lachlan fan that is.

He teased the tournament will be something his viewers would know all about, but the regular Fortnite player will likely be blown away by this format.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy tournament.

How to Play in Lachlan’s Pickaxe Frenzy

This is a friendly reminder to always check in-game for the start time of tournaments. — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) November 1, 2020

The tournament will take place across November 7 and 8, depending on your region, and you will have to play 10 matches in total.

Your placement will determine your prize, and that again will be dependent on your region. Your reward will be the Lachlan skin, back bling, pickaxe and emote.

Europe: 1st – 1,100th

NA East: 1st – 700th

NA West: 1 – 300th

Brazil: 1 – 300th

Asia: 1 – 150th

Oceania: 1 – 150th

Middle East: 1 – 150th

If you play your 10 games, get your high placement, then you’ll be able to get the whole bundle free of charge, similar to the Daredevil tournament. However, it might be helpful knowing what the rules are.

This Format is Something Else

All of your grinding will not really be important in this tournament unless you’ve been practicing with only a pickaxe.

The rules are pickaxe only, and there are no shields or healing items of any kind.

“With no shields or healing items available, you’ll have to eliminate an opponent or Emote to regenerate health,” says the annoucement. “One last thing: the building material cap is set to 10 per material, so make those builds count!”

The format is Trios, so you’ll need to get two friends to compete in this tournament.

If you want a sneak peak of what you’ll actually be able to win, Lachlan will reveal his outfit on stream on November 7.

If you don’t win, then you can just wait for the bundle to hit the item shop on November 12. Here’s a look at the complete list of rules.

