What to Expect in Fortnite Season 5: Downtime, Changes & More

The Fortnite Nexus War is coming to a closer and with it comes a brand new season for players to dive into.

As we close the door on Fortnite Season 4, we can now set our sights on everything Season 5 has to offer, and it’s looking like this will end up being a superhero free experience.

There’s a good chance that this patch that introduces Season 5 will be the biggest update of the entire season, which means we should have a bunch of new content to look forward to.

The Devourer of Worlds event wasn’t your typical Fortnite live event either as this one had wide-ranging implications for the game, so there’s longer downtime than usual.

Fortnite Season 5 Downtime

Status: Galactus defeated! Thanks for your efforts. Fortnite is currently in a prep state for Chapter 2 – Season 5 (v15.00). Server downtime for the update begins December 2 at 12 AM ET (05:00 UTC) and is expected to run until approx. 4 AM ET (09:00 UTC). Stay tuned for updates. pic.twitter.com/yvTdmpOwx7 — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) December 1, 2020

As with any major update, there’s downtime and that isn’t any different for Season 5’s patch.

With Galactus now dealt with, the developers will now have to set their sights on what’s coming in the new season, which means downtime. The game actually went offline right after the event finished, and downtime begins later in the day.

The game will enter official downtime at 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT on December 1 and it’s expected to last around four hours.

Fortnite Season 5 Bug Fixes

While patch notes aren’t given out anymore, there are still many things we can look forward to, especially at the start of a new season.

On top of whatever Epic has planned in terms of new content, we also have this one bug fix to look forward to:

Huntress Outfit appearing as Ramirez or another Outfit.

Other than this, it looks like a lot of what’s coming in the next season is being kept under wraps.

We do have a few ideas, like The Mandalorian being the secret skin, but that’s just about it.

Season 5 Teasers

:: Incoming Audio Transmission – Reality Log 1987 :: #1 of 6

Target Description: Defender – Shapeshifter

Reply With Confirmation Code “#Wildheart” To Accept Next Transmission pic.twitter.com/UBbvioZoql — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 1, 2020

Galactus messing with the Zero Point seems to have caused some sort of problem with the map and it sounds like a jungle area of sort sort will be arriving with the next season.

This is just log 1 of 6, so be on the lookout for more of these as they appear to be our only clue for what to expect with the new season.

We’re sure they’ll be sprinkled in throughout the lead up towards Season 5, so stay tuned!

