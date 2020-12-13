Fortnite Season 5 Week 3 Quests Leak

At the start of Season 5, Epic Games made the decision to rename all of their Fortnite challenges to quests in an effort to fit the tone of the season, and it seems like it has worked.

These quests don’t work in the exact same way as challenges did as NPCs hand these out and you don’t have a dedicated screen in the menu anymore. However, once you get past those changes, you should feel right at home.

It may feel like this season has only just started, but we’re already about to enter Week 3, and with it will likely come a new update.

Let’s take a look at all of the Week 3 quests that have leaked.

Week 3 Quests Leaked

Here are the Week 3 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/PH29kQcqcn — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 3, 2020

Courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at the upcoming Week 3 quests in Fortnite, well, sort of.

It appears that the majority of them are currently showing up as a placeholder, and the only thing we know for certain is the Legendary questline of Week 3.

Eliminations while in a Vehicle (0/3/6/9/12/15)

Outside of that one line of objectives, that appears to be the only we thing we know about the upcoming quests, so it looks like we’ll have to wait for Thursday.

When Is The Next Update?

It seems like we should expect the first major update of Season 5 to arrive this week too as the challenges up to this point have all leaked.

This will usually mean an update is on the way, so there’s a lot of reason to suspect v15.10 will hit some time in the next week.

It’s also possible this will bring the start of the Winterfest event, which is always an exciting time in the world of Fortnite. This event will usually feature all sorts of freebies for players to collect, and we don’t expect that to change this time around.

Let’s just hope Epic is able to close out the year strong and make sure 2021 is also a great time for the game!

