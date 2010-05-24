MMA Athletics, Episode Four

In the latest episode of MMA Athletics, Jay Glazer and co-host Rachelle Leah take a look at UFC Octagon Girl Arianny Celeste and get a VIP tour of the first-ever UFC Gym in Concord, CA.

New episodes of MMA Athletics are released each Monday at 1 p.m. ET. Viewers get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of MMA; past episodes have included a look at NFL players training with Glazer and UFC legend Randy Couture at the MMA Athletics gym in Las Vegas.

Check out the latest episode of MMA Athletics below: