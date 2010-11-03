Jose Aldo vs. Josh Grispi Title Fight Official For UFC 125

UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo is set to defend his belt for the first time under the UFC banner against Josh Grispi in the co-main event of UFC 125.

The promotion officially announced the first-ever UFC featherweight title bout today.

Aldo, who has destroyed the competition at 145 pounds throughout his time in the WEC, last defended his title at WEC 51, brutally knocking out Manny Gamburyan in the second round of the main event. The victory pushed Aldo’s WEC record to a perfect 8-0, which includes victories over the likes of Mike Brown and Urijah Faber, along with continuing to drive him up the pound-for-pound ranks.

“Jose Aldo is one of the best fighters in the world, pound for pound, and you’ll see why on January 1st,” UFC President Dana White stated in today’s press release. “Aldo can do it all, and his historic arrival in the UFC as its first featherweight champion is going to set an exciting new standard. But Josh Grispi is a finisher, and he’s got every intention on taking the featherweight title back to Boston.”

Just as White stated, Grispi has risen quickly in the featherweight division due to his consistent ability to finish off his opponents. Throughout his 15-fight career, the 22-year-old has stopped 13 of his opponents, 12 in the first round. During his run through the WEC 145-pound division, Grispi has submitted Jens Pulver, L.C. Davis, and Mark Hominick, while knocking out Micah Miller.

The featherweight title fight is set for the co-main event of UFC 125. A lightweight title bout will be the featured contest of the evening, as Frankie Edgar and Gray Maynard will battle for the gold at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 1.