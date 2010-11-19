The Ultimate Fighter 12 Episode 10 Draws 1.8 Million Viewers

The tenth installment of “The Ultimate Fighter: Team GSP vs. Team Koscheck” drew an average audience of 1.8 million viewers this past Wednesday.

MMAjunkie.com reported the numbers earlier today.

This season features two lightweight teams headed up by welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre and top contender Josh Koscheck. The series leads up to the welterweight title showdown at UFC 124 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Episode 10 featured two fights during the hour-long time slot on Spike TV, featuring Aaron Wilkinson vs. Kyle Watson and Alex Caceres (a.k.a. “Bruce Leeroy” vs. Michael Johnson. Watson walked away with a quick and decisive submission victory, while Johnson overpowered Caceres from the opening bell to earn a unanimous decision.

The episode also brought in a 1.3 household rating, but jumped to 1.42 during the second bout of the two-fight episode. The 1.8 million average audience figure fell just short of the season’s best, 1.9 million average viewers, which came during episode seven three weeks ago. This episode tied for second on the list of most viewed with this season, tying with last week and the third episode of the season.