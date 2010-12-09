Falcao vs. Sakara Expected For March On Versus

A middleweight tilt between Maiquel Falcao and Alessio Sakara is currently in the works for “UFC on Versus 3” this March.

MMAjunkie.com reported news of the match up earlier today.

Sakar, who defeated former UFC knockout artist James Irvin earlier this year by technical knockout, was set to return to action against Jorge Rivera at UFC 122, but the American Top Team member fell ill and was forced out of the bout due to flu-like symptoms. Sakara was originally expected to meet Rivera at UFC 118, but that bout fell through after Rivera was forced to pull out due to injury.

Meanwhile, Falcao recently made his UFC debut at UFC 123 against Gerald Harris, earning a unanimous decision victory in a very strange bout that led to the release of his opponent. Falcao, who nearly finished his opponent on numerous occasions, did little to nothing in the third and final round of the bout, but walked away with the decision victory nonetheless.

“UFC on Versus 3” is expected to take place on March 3 of next year, though a venue has yet to be announced. A welterweight tilt between former lightweight top contender Diego Sanchez and Martin Kampmann is expected to serve as the main event, while a middleweight bout between Mark Munoz and C.B. Dolloway is also expected to make the main card.