WEC 53 Ratings Rank Seventh In Promotion’s History

World Extreme Cagefighting‘s final event did anything but disappoint, and 615,000 fans tuned in to watch the most consistently exciting promotion in the history put on one last show before heading off into the sunset.

MMAjunkie.com was the first to report the ratings from last Thursday’s event.

“WEC 53: Henderson vs. Pettis” featured a lightweight title bout between champion Ben Henderson and challenger Anthony Pettis. The bout was as entertaining as anyone could have hoped for, featuring exhilarating back-and-forth grappling matches and the single most mesmerizing technique seen in recent history, if not of all time. Pettis took home the lightweight title, earning himself a shot at the winner of Frankie Edgar vs. Gray Maynard, which is set for UFC 125 on January 1.

Also on the card, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz out-classed Scott Jorgensen to defend his belt for the second time after earning a very lopsided unanimous decision, while Donald Cerrone and Kamal Shalorus also picked up victories (and some job security) before heading into the UFC.

The promotion’s final card scored a very respectable 0.62 household rating and came in as the seventh highest-rated event in the history of the promotion. It was also the most-watched card since WEC 46, which took place last December.