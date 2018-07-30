Pierre Bernard: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Pierre Bernard has been identified by police as the alleged gunman in a deadly double shooting. It happened in Ocoee, Florida early Monday, July 30. Investigators say 23-year-old Bernard shot his pregnant girlfriend and killed her stepmother. Officials say Bernard was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Pierre Bernard is Accused of Killing One Woman and Shooting Another

Two women were shot, one fatally, Monday morning at a home in Ocoee, police said. https://t.co/qMP4DouBMt — News 6 WKMG (@news6wkmg) July 30, 2018

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 30 in Ocoee, Florida. One of the women died at the home. Her husband has identified her as 52-year-old Marie Alexander.

The man identified the second woman shot as his stepdaughter, 22-year-old Marie Pierre. She was three months pregnant. Pierre Bernard is reportedly the father of her unborn baby. She was rushed to the hospital but details of her condition have not been released.

2. Pierre Bernard Later Died of a Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound, According to Police

Ocoee Police say the shooter 23 year old Pierre Bernard committed suicide in Polk County. @WESH pic.twitter.com/xfTOaACbwH — Gail Paschall-Brown (@gpbwesh) July 30, 2018

Pierre Bernard reportedly turned the gun on himself after leaving the house. Ocoee Police say they found Bernard at his home in Polk County.

The timeline of events is incredibly fast. The double shooting occurred at 7:30 a.m. About 90 minutes later, sheriff’s deputies in Polk County released information that Bernard had been found dead in his home.

3. Police Reassured the Public There was No Continued Threat

The Ocoee Police Department have not released many details about the shooting. Neither have they commented on an alleged motive for the attack.

The police department did reassure the public there was no continued threat. They posted on their Facebook page, “Working a major incident in the area of Grand Popular Street. We are not actively searching for a suspect at this time. Your neighborhood is safe.”

4. A Teenage Girl Was Also in the Home at the Time of the Shooting But Wasn’t Hurt

The victim’s 15 year old daughter who was inside the home was not hurt. @WESH — Gail Paschall-Brown (@gpbwesh) July 30, 2018

Marie Alexander was identified by her husband as the woman shot and killed inside the house. It’s unclear if her husband was present at the time of the shooting.

Gail Paschall-Brown with WESH 2 News shared on Twitter that Alexander’s teenage daughter was also at home at the time of the shooting. The 15-year-old girl was not hurt. It’s also unclear whether she witnessed the shooting.

5. The Shooting Happened in a Suburb of Orlando

Gunman kills self after pregnant woman shot, another woman killed in Ocoee, police say https://t.co/ftM6LneeQj pic.twitter.com/6P0krZxbME — WESH 2 News (@WESH) July 30, 2018

Ocoee is a suburb of Orlando in Orange County. The population was about 35,000 people according to 2010 census numbers. A neighborhood profile on Niche.com grades Ocoee positively when it comes to diversity, housing and being good for families.

But the suburb is given a C+ rating in terms of crime. Burglary and theft percentages are higher than the national rates.

A quick search of Zillow.com shows a wide range for real estate value in the area. Home values range from $200,000 to nearly $500,000. The median home value is $237,400.