Trump Attacks Christine Ford’s Allegation: The Most Intense Twitter Reactions

On Friday morning, Trump finally broke his relatively respectful demeanor regarding Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh. He posted a series of tweets questioning her motives, calling Kavanaugh’s statements defending his integrity “fact”, and then suggesting that Ford’s lawyers are a part of a “radical left.”

These words came the night after a Las Vegas rally, leading up to which Trump had an interview with Sean Hannity in which he asked why Ford had waited over 30 years to come out about her story, seemingly unaware that it’s incredibly common for sexual assault victims to speak out about their attack immediately after.

Here are the tweets below.

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

As one would expect, Twitter exploded with commentary immediately after, with a majority of users condemning his words as thoughtless, especially in relation to a victim of alleged sexual trauma. Here are all of the most intense Twitter reactions and memes in response to the president’s seeming dismissal of a sexual assault allegation against a Supreme Court nominee.

Even today most assault isn’t reported. https://t.co/tcnXsmX1W9 — James Hamblin (@jameshamblin) September 21, 2018

RIP all those takes about how "restrained" and "respectful" Trump was being https://t.co/EVC3rUvfem — Dan Pfeiffer (@danpfeiffer) September 21, 2018

I don't have time or the heart, honestly, to do this today, but as someone who has spoken to a lot of sexual assault survivors over the last five years or so, that so many never report to the authorities says WAY MORE about the authorities than survivors. — Jessica Luther (@jessicawluther) September 21, 2018

Several people told me yesterday that Trump by end of day was more anxious about whether Kavanaugh makes it through. https://t.co/FdxSErY2at — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 21, 2018

Trump is the most disgusting, vile, dishonorable person on the planet. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 21, 2018

I won't RT the horrific statement Trump made. But why don't victims report? So many reasons. You know them. You're seeing them. Here's just one: hundreds of thousands of unprocessed rape kits. No. One. Did. Anything. #endthebacklog https://t.co/Ym1PfyVFyu — Maureen Johnson (@maureenjohnson) September 21, 2018

“There’s no reason to attack her,” Kellyanne Conway said to reporters of Christine Blasey Ford at 9:09am. Five minutes later, Trump begins tweetstorm going after … Christine Blasey Ford — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 21, 2018

FIVE contestants from the 1997 Miss Teen USA — some as young as 15 — came forward with their stories of Trump's abuse in 2016 https://t.co/vO7B9P4M4x — Richard Hine (@richardhine) September 21, 2018

Tweeted by a man who has been accused of sexual abuse by multiple women. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) September 21, 2018

77 percent of rapes go unreported. She was 15 years old when she was almost raped. 15 year olds don’t know how to call the FBI as you also suggested. You have bragged about assaulting women. You’re a misogynist. Stop terrorising women @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/mkfrAHBtkk — emma lahana (@emmaklahana) September 21, 2018

Remember those halcyon days where all we worried about was Trump's mushroom-shaped genitalia. Good times. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) September 21, 2018

Reminder that the White House's official position on the 20 women who have accused Trump of sexual assault = they are all liars. https://t.co/naEHNWxf03 — Marina Fang (@marinafang) September 21, 2018

May you get what you deserve. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 21, 2018

Look at the words. Read them anew. Do not forget them. pic.twitter.com/QrSMEQcqA6 — Hunter Kelly (@hunterkelly) September 21, 2018

That sound you're hearing is every woman in America screaming furiously into the void. — Amanda Litman (@amandalitman) September 21, 2018

Good morning & welcome to another episode of I Genuinely Cannot Believe What Is Fucking Happening No One Would Ever Write An Actual Episode Of This Because It Is Too Implausibly On The Nose. On today's show: the president weighs in and I might already be drinking. pic.twitter.com/ddte7cxWxG — Rebecca Traister (@rtraister) September 21, 2018

.@realDonaldTrump, this tweet shows ur complete ignorance not only to the rule of law (FBI wouldn't have been called; police would have) but more importantly to the trauma, shame & other psychological effects of a sexual attack on a young girl. You are unfit to serve as our POTUS https://t.co/EMPCKw0VG1 — Patti Solis Doyle (@PattiSolisDoyle) September 21, 2018

Somehow, “as bad as she says” are five especially repulsive words, too. So a LITTLE drunken assault would be ok? — Cindi Leive (@cindi_leive) September 21, 2018

