Trump Attacks Christine Ford’s Allegation: The Most Intense Twitter Reactions

Trump Attacks Christine Ford’s Allegation: The Most Intense Twitter Reactions

  • Updated
Christine Ford Donald Trump

Getty Trump finally went on the offensive against Christine Blasey Ford on Friday morning, questioning the credibility of her story, defending the "facts" that Brett Kavanaugh has laid out, and accusing her lawyers of being "radical left."

On Friday morning, Trump finally broke his relatively respectful demeanor regarding Christine Blasey Ford’s sexual assault allegation against Brett Kavanaugh. He posted a series of tweets questioning her motives, calling Kavanaugh’s statements defending his integrity “fact”, and then suggesting that Ford’s lawyers are a part of a “radical left.”

These words came the night after a Las Vegas rally, leading up to which Trump had an interview with Sean Hannity in which he asked why Ford had waited over 30 years to come out about her story, seemingly unaware that it’s incredibly common for sexual assault victims to speak out about their attack immediately after.

Here are the tweets below.

As one would expect, Twitter exploded with commentary immediately after, with a majority of users condemning his words as thoughtless, especially in relation to a victim of alleged sexual trauma. Here are all of the most intense Twitter reactions and memes in response to the president’s seeming dismissal of a sexual assault allegation against a Supreme Court nominee.

Twitter Reactions & Memes to Trump Saying Ford Would Have Filed Charges 30 Years Ago if She Was Telling the Truth

 

READ NEXT: The Latest Trump Impeachment Odds

  • Published
Read More

No Comments

Discuss on Facebook