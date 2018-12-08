Riley Martin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in Mississauga, Ontario Friday.
Riley Martin’s body was discovered in an alley in a residential neighborhood in the city bordering Toronto.
The Toronto Star reported the murder is another in a “record-breaking year of homicides” in the Greater Toronto Area and victim under the age of 16.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Martin, a Local Secondary School Student, Left His Home Thursday Night. His Body Was Found Friday Morning
The body of the 14-year-old was discovered at around 8 a.m. Friday by a passerby, police said, in an alley sandwiched between a residential neighborhood and a private French school.
It’s reported the boy was a student at nearby Clarkson Secondary School.
Students reported knowing him in statements made to local media and on social media.
2. Police Said the Homicide Was an ‘Isolated Incident’
“Investigators believe this is an isolated incident,” Peel police said adding they had no suspect “information at this time.”
Police told the Toronto Star that it was deemed a homicide based on “evidence of trauma to the victim’s body.” Police declined to comment further on whether there were weapons involved. Police did say they believe the boy “…left his nearby home, late evening on Thursday,” but it was not known if he was alone.
Police said his body was there overnight. He was not reported missing, police told local media.
3. Friends, Students & Residents Took to Social Media to Share remembrances, Condolences & Also to Question ‘What’s Happening?’
The call came in at 7:58 a.m. A passer-by discovered the boy’s body on the street. By Friday afternoon, it was reported, police, crime scene and forensic investigators, and firefighters had converged on the residential neighborhood with a tarp blocking the view of Martin’s body.
Residents told local media the incident was “traumatizing.” On Twitter and other social platforms, students and residents posted condolences. And fears.
“My heart goes out to the family of Riley Martin. It is scary when it happens on your street. They will find out who did this to you and I look forward to helping get justice for Riley.”
“What is happening to our youth of to day and so close to xmass .his family and friends will be very saddened.and miss a very young man teen.”
“I know the kids name his name was Riley I used to go to school with him. I know this is him because my friends father was contacted by the victims parents and then told me about it.”
4. Clarkson Secondary School Sent a Letter Home to Parents
“I’m writing to inform you about an incident that took place in our school community,” wrote school principal Mary Zammit. “Our thoughts are with the family and those impacted at this difficult time. We will continue to provide updates on our school website if we receive any additional information. As always, please call the school to speak with an administrator, if you have questions or concerns.”
Zammit told parents that Martin’s death could affect students and offered counseling and tips on how best to support kids.
“Be aware of signs that your teen may need additional support to deal with this loss.”
5. Earlier in the Week, the School Was Locked Down After a Threat Was Made to Kill a Student
In her letter, Zammit said police “believe this is an isolated incident and have assured us there are no additional safety precautions needed at our school.”
She was referring to an incident earlier in the week at the school when it was locked down following an online threat made by a 19-year-old. That teen was arrested and charged with threatening to kill a Clarkson student.
Joshuah Jainarine, 19, was charged in connection with the threat. Local media reported a student approached a staff member at the school saying “his life was in danger…”
The incident sent the school “into hold and secure, meaning all doors were locked and no one could enter or leave the building.”
“It’s important to note that police have not indicated that this incident is connected in any way to the hold-and-secure we had on Monday,” Zammit wrote.
