Father Claude Grou, Priest Stabbed at Saint Joseph’s Oratory: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Father Claude Grou was stabbed in an attack during mass Friday morning at St. Joseph's Oratory. A 26-year-old who was sitting in a pew got up during the mass and approached the altar, chasing the priest before stabbing him twice. Officials said the wounds were superficial because the knife broke during the attack. Here are more details about Father Claude Grou.

1. Father Claude Grou Was Stabbed During Morning Mass on Friday

Father Claude Grou was stabbed in the chest during a morning mass Friday at Saint Joseph’s Oratory in Canada. About 50 people were attending the mass, and many more were watching on live stream when the stabbing happened.

The stabbing happened at 8:30 a.m. when a man dressed in dark clothes and wearing a white baseball cap walked to the altar, knocking over a candle in the process. In the video, he can be seen striking Grou twice and Grou can be seen falling over. When Grou fell, people rushed to the front of the church to help and to stand between the attacker and Grou so he couldn’t stab Grou again. One witness told CTV News that she thought the man was coming forward to kneel and pray, until she saw him pull out a knife.

2. He Suffered Only Minor Injuries Because the Knife Broke During the Attack

Grou was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his upper body, CBC reported. He was stabbed twice but seemed OK otherwise. Officials said his wounds were minor because the knife broke during the attack. Grou was conscious and talking when he was taken to the hospital, Oratory spokesperson Celine Barbeau told the Montreal Gazette.

He’s currently in stable condition, Crux Now reported.

3. Last Week, He Tweeted About Seeking Peace & Harmony Following the New Zealand Attack

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Muslim community and New Zealand.

"Let us ask the Lord to help all humanity find ways to live in peace and harmony, despite all differences" Father Claude Grou, Rector of Saint Joseph's Oratory of Mount Royal. #Christchurch #peace pic.twitter.com/CSrtgC8VbM — L'Oratoire Saint-Joseph (@osjmr) March 15, 2019

Just a week before the attack, Grou had tweeted from the Oratory’s Twitter account, sharing his sorrow about the attack on mosques in New Zealand. He wrote, “Let us ask the Lord to help all humanity find ways to live in peace and harmony, despite all differences.”

You can read a post he wrote about St. Joseph and the Holy Cross tradition below:

4. Grou Was Previously the Superior General of the Holy Cross & Is Known for Being a Great Friend & Scholar

From 1968 to 1998, Grou was the Superior General of Holy Cross. He’s now the rector of Saint Joseph’s and has been there for about 20 years. Prior to that, he taught contemporary Indian philosophy in JDV, Pune, a former student shared on Facebook. Another friend referred to him on Facebook as a “great scholar, orator, and friend.”

5. The Suspect Has Been Arrested

Father Claude Grou was stabbed while delivering a mass at Saint-Joseph's Oratory Friday morning. His injuries are minor and his life is NOT in danger. The alleged attacker has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/kfhFMFbCgL — Domenic Fazioli (@DomenicFazioli) March 22, 2019

The Oratory is safe for people to visit, Barbeau told the Montreal Gazette.

“This is a place of openness and a place of prayer so we cannot close a place like that. It is an absolutely safe place.”