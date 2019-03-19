Sunny Balwani Now: Where Is Sunny Balwani Today?

Where is Sunny Balwani now? Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani is the former COO of Theranos, as well as the former lover of Theranos CEO and founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Both Holmes and Balwani were indicted on wire fraud charges in June, 2018. Though Holmes’ lawyers did not give a statement at the time, via The New York Times, Balwani’s layers said Balwani was “innocent and looks forward to clearing his name at trial.”

Following the indictment, Balwani’s lawyer offered up a larger statement to Vanity Fair:

“In over 28 years of practicing law, as both a federal prosecutor and a defense attorney, I have never seen a case like this one, where the government brings a criminal prosecution against a defendant who obtained no financial benefit and lost millions of dollars of his own money. Mr. Balwani committed no crimes. He did not defraud Theranos investors, who were among the most sophisticated in the world. He did not defraud consumers, but instead worked tirelessly to empower them with access to their own health information. Mr. Balwani is innocent, and looks forward to clearing his name at trial.”

Balwani is now awaiting his trial, the date of which has not been set.

Balwani & Holmes Are Accused of Making ‘False & Misleading Statements to Investors’

Per the indictment, Balwani and Holmes were accused of making “false and misleading statements to investors,” across a number of topics.

In 2018, Theranos was shut down for good by the FBI. While they both wait for their respective trial dates, Balwani’s location is unknown, but Holmes’ location is known. Per Elle Magazine, Holmes is living in San Francisco in a luxury high-rise with her fiance, William “Billy” Evans.

News of Holmes’ new and serious relationship was first reported by Vanity Fair in February, when the publication announced Holmes was in a relationship:

Holmes is currently living in San Francisco in a luxury apartment. She’s engaged to a younger hospitality heir, who also works in tech. She wears his M.I.T. signet ring on a necklace and the couple regularly post stories on Instagram professing their love for each other. She reliably looks “chirpy” and “chipper.” She’s also abandoned the black-turtleneck look and now dresses in athleisure, the regrettable attire of our age.

Shortly after, DailyMail reported the identity of Holmes’ mysterious fiance: William “Billy” Evans, a hotel heir who graduated from MIT in 2015 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Science and Economics. Evans now works at a startup called Luminar Technology, as a Manager of Special Projects, per his LinkedIn.

In a Deposition Acquired by ABC, Holmes Testified That Their Romantic Relationship Ended After Balwani Joined Theranos

There is intense speculation over when, and for how long, Balwani and Holmes were romantically involved, especially given the charges laid against them regarding their work together at Theranos. In a deposition acquired by ABC for the podcast, “The Dropout,” Holmes said at one point, “Once we started working together it was a very intense relationship and that romantic piece that was there at the very beginning died. I don’t think it happened in one moment, but it was very clear we were colleagues.”