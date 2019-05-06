Anna Wintour’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There is no other person in the fashion industry that is more powerful and influential than Anna Wintour, and according to Business Insider, the editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine since 1988, who inspired Meryl Streep‘s character in the hit movie The Devil Wears Prada, has a net worth of $35 million.

As the perennial host and chair of the annual Met Gala, for which she’s helped raise over $175 million for the Costume Institute, Wintour, 69, continues to be the intimidating guru of fashion design. A veteran stylist nervous about this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” chose to remain anonymous while speaking with Page 6 on the ever existing fear of offending Wintour. “You get to the top of the stairs [at the Metropolitan Museum of Art] and… if she isn’t smiling, your dress sucks.”

Wintour, who has two grown children, Bee and Charlie, with first husband David Shaffer, also serves as the artistic director of Condé Nast, Vogue’s publishing company. As the source of inspiration for the documentary The September Issue, and for whom there’s an entire wing named after her at The Met, Wintour leads a luxurious life. She’s the owner of multiple homes, threw two weddings for her daughter Bee’s nuptials, has an exquisite art collection on display in her office, and gets an extra six-figures a year to fund her wardrobe choices while attending high profile work events.

Here’s what you need to know about Anna Wintour’s net worth:

1. Wintour Makes $2 Million Annually as Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief

Wintour broke all the rules when she took over at Vogue. The magazine was losing customers to Elle by lacking the inclusion of lifestyle coverage, so for Wintour’s first cover, she veered from the over-styled glammed-up shots, and put Israeli model Michaela Bercu on the cover in a pair of Guess acid washed jeans with minimal make-up, and it caused a stir of publicity.

Wintour described that watershed moment Vogue in 2012 saying, “The magazine’s printers, who called up and asked with some consternation, ‘Has there been a mistake?’ I couldn’t blame them. It was so unlike the studied and elegant close-ups that were typical of Vogue’s covers back then, with tons of makeup and major jewelry.

“I had just looked at that picture and sensed the winds of change,” Wintour described of model Bercu casually posing on the street. “And you can’t ask for more from a cover image than that.” In 1989, Wintour continued to shift Vogue into the future by putting the first celebrity on its cover, Madonna. By recruiting the who’s who of the editorial elite on her team, Annie Leibovitz, Andre Leon Tally, and Grace Coddington, Wintour was instrumental in making Vogue America’s predominant fashion magazine, and boosting the business of celebrities as models.

2. She Owns a Four-Story Townhouse in SoHo, New York

According to Street Easy, Wintour’s home dates back to 1899 and encompasses nearly 3,960 square feet of space. Located at 172 Sullivan Street, her home sits in the heart of one of the most expensive and sought after burrows in New York City.

Wintour also owns a summer home in Mastic, New Jersey. In order to keep from having to deal with possibly obnoxious neighbors outside the gated estate, she also bought the home next door.

3. She’s Married to Texas Investor Shelby Bryan

While Wintour is financially set on her own, her second husband, Shelby Bryan, is an extremely successful international business tycoon, venture capitalist, and a major Democratic Party Fundraiser guru. After earning his law degree from University of Texas, Bryan earned an MBA from Harvard, and become well known as a “futurist.” Bryan saw the potential of the dot-com world early on, and is responsible for helping turn ICG into a $500 million company

Married since 2004, when the couple first met the New York tabloids when nuts over their assumed affair. However, Wintour and Shelby eventually left their respective partners to be with one another, and they have kept a low public profile ever since.

4. Wintour Has A 6 Figure Clothing Budget For Work Events

For someone who’s attended more than 3,000 fashion show for Vogue, and as the most influential person in fashion, Wintour is expected to looking perfectly sharp for each and every event, whether it be sitting in the front of a designer’s runway even or meeting the the Queen of England.

While she’s easily recognizable in her black Chanel glasses, the bob haircut she’s sported since the age of 15, and custom made beige Manolo Blahnik slingbacks, Wintour isn’t afraid to veer from her usual tailored couture style and go bold with color, patterns, and despite constant backlash, real fur coats.

In 2014, it was reported that she had a $200,000 budget set aside for attending work events, but it’s likely that figure has since inflated in the years since. Perks she receives as artistic director of Condé Nast, which runs Vogue, Vanity Fair, and the New Yorker magazine, includes paid for professional hair and make-up, and company cars with garage parking in Manhattan.

5. Wintour Hosted Three Extravagant Weddings For Her Two Children

In the summer of 2018, Wintour’s daughter Bee Shaffer married film director Francesco Carrozini, son of the late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief, Franca Sozzani. The couple had two wedding ceremonies to celebrate their marriage, one in Long Island, New York and another in Portofino, Italy at the town’s San Giorgio Church.

Her son Charlie, who attended medical school at Columbia after graduating from Oxford University married Elizabeth Cordry at Wintour’s Mastic estate in 2014. Her summer home sits on 5.9 acres of land.

Elizabeth’s wedding dress was designed by Wintour’s good friend Oscar de La Renta, and the flower girls wore dresses by Alexander McQueen. Wintour’s dress, naturally, was Chanel. The couple made Wintour a grandmother for the time when their daughter, Caroline Anne Schaffer, was born in 2017.

