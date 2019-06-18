Oregon & Washington Fire Map: Fires & Red Flag Warnings Near Me Right Now

Fires and red flag warnings are appearing in the states of Washington and Oregon, as fire season is upon us. This is the latest fire and red flag warning information for the states as of June 18-19, 2019. Read on for the latest details about the fires’ locations, containment, evacuations, and more.

Interactive Fire Maps for Oregon & Washington

You can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by Oregon.gov, or view details from NIFC.gov here.

See an interactive fire map of the two states below:

Here’s another real-time fire map via Public RAPTOR for the Oregon area:

Red Flag Warnings for Oregon & Washington

Here are current red flag warnings in Washington, provided by MappingSupport.com.

You can also see weather warnings and Inciweb fire notices in Washington and Oregon in Google’s Crisis map at this link or in the map below.

The Red Flag Warning for Washington and Oregon was issued June 18 at 2:20 p.m. Pacific. It’s in effect from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday (but mainly after 2 p.m. Pacific) because of low humidity and high wind gusts. Weather.gov notes the affected areas are “Fire weather zone 641 covering the Lower Columbia Basin, north central Oregon, and the foothills of the Blue Mountains.” Humidity is expected to be 20 to 30 percent, with west winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.

This Google Public Alert reads: “Breezy and gusty winds will persist in central Washington this evening raising concerns of grass and brush fires in the Ellensburg, Vantage, Wenatchee, and Chelan areas. Wednesday will be even windier with widespread sustained winds in the 12 to 18 mph with gusts to 40 mph across the Columbia Basin, West Plains, and Washington Palouse. Localized gusts to 50 mph will be possible around Ellensburg and Wenatchee tonight and Wednesday… Fire Weather Zone 673 East Washington Northern Columbia Basin (Zone 673) and Fire Weather Zone 674 East Washington Palouse and Spokane Area (Zone 674).”

Here are details on the individual fires for June 18-19, 2019. These are in alphabetical order.

Oregon Fires

2019 Malheur NF Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire set to cut down and reduce unplanned, out-of-control fires in the future.

2019 Umatilla NF Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire set to cut down and reduce unplanned, out-of-control fires in the future.

Dairy Fire

#DairyFire 🔥 unofficial update: 107 Acres. 97% Contained*.#LakeCounty Fremont-Winema NF; ~18mi SW of Paisley, OR. ~54mi ENE of Klamath Falls, OR. See officials for safety info. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/by9F2v4Jmr — Wildfire Bot (WA/OR)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@PacNWFireBot) June 18, 2019

This fire is active and reported to be 110 acres. It was started by lightning. According to NIFC, it is 0 percent contained and is located 16 miles northeast of Bly. However, reports from other sources say it is now 97 percent contained.

Wallowa-Whitman 2019 Prescribed Fire

This is a prescribed fire set to cut down and reduce unplanned, out-of-control fires in the future.

Washington Fires

243 Command Fire

#243CommandFire 🔥 unofficial update: 20,380 Acres. 90% Contained*.#GrantCounty Spokane District; ~6mi SE of Vantage, WA. ~36mi ENE of Yakima, WA. See officials for safety info. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/hbscE3uP49 — Wildfire Bot (WA/OR)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@PacNWFireBot) June 11, 2019

This fire is 20,830 acres and is 85 percent contained, according to Inciweb. (More recent details may indicate it is now 90 percent contained.) A final update was released on June 10. It started on June 3 near Highway 243 and Wanapum Dam. The cause is still being investigated. It’s been handed over to a Type 3 team now that containment measures have improved.

Inciweb wrote: “Early the fire was pushed by strong winds from the west. As it was running to the east, air was pushed up and out to its sides. On the south side of the canyon, the fire tried to cross the road and run up the ridge. Crews made sure that fire did not cross that road. The north side of the canyon is sheer vertical with draws. Crews fought to keep the fire from running up these draws. Over the first few days the fire moved east, running and spotting ahead of the flame front. By Wednesday evening, the fire for the most part, had run its course. The majority of the time Thursday and today, crews were widening the perimeter, rehabbing, and working on hot spots. Even though the majority of the fire is out and the air has cleared, small spots of heat still remain and will remain until a heavy rainfall. The plan is to have the fire’s footprint surrounded by a wide, cool outer ring, with no burnable material. Inside this perimeter, the fire’s footprint may still have some spots of heat. Personnel remaining will monitor the fire and keep it within its current footprint until it can be returned to the local unit.”

Wippel Creek Fire

#WippelCreekFire 🔥 unofficial update: 760 Acres. 0% Contained*.#KittitasCounty Southeast Region-Department of Natural Resources; ~9mi W of Vantage, WA. ~99mi ESE of Kent, WA. See officials for safety info. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/k0YRkUekLj — Wildfire Bot (WA/OR)-Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@PacNWFireBot) June 17, 2019

This fire is active and reported to be 750 acres by ESRI. It was 0 percent contained as of June 17, located nine miles west of Vantage, Washington and 99 miles east-southeast of Kent, Washington.