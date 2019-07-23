Costa Rica Tainted Alcohol Deaths: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Costa Rican authorities say tainted liquor is responsible for the recent deaths of 19 people. Since the beginning of June, fourteen men and five women between the ages of 32-72 have lost their lives after drinking contaminated alcohol in the small Central American country.

On July 19, the Costa Rican Ministry of Health announced it had confiscated 30,000 bottles of counterfeit alcohol bearing labels from six reputable liquor manufacturers. The identical labels make the contaminated spirits indistinguishable from legitimate products.

Authorities discovered lethal amounts of the chemical methanol mixed in bottles labeled Guaro Montano, Guaro Gran Apache, Aguardiente Estrella, Aguardiente Barón Rojo, Aguardiente Timbuka and Molotov Aguardiente.

The Ministry of Health has issued a statement alerting the public not to drink these brands until their investigation is completed. They also warned that anyone selling bootleg liquor or any illegal alcohol may face criminal charges.

“We deeply regret the lives that have been claimed because of the sale of beverages with liquor adulterated with methanol. I have instructed [the Health Ministry] and other authorities to collect all possible data…” Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado Quesada tweeted on July 18.

The deaths in Costa Rica occurred around the same time as the unexplained deaths of at least 10 American tourists at resorts throughout the Dominican Republic. ABC News reported that unlike the tourists who died in the Dominican Republic, all of the Costa Rican victims were citizens and that none of the spirits were consumed at a hotel.

1. Bootleggers Add Methanol to Produce Counterfeit Liquor as Cheaply as Possible

Tainted alcohol believed to be cause of 19 deaths in Costa Rica They believe the cause is methanol poisoning, but the ministry stressed that the information is “preliminary as investigations continue.”https://t.co/3G9Ho7x9Ol — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 21, 2019

Methanol is an industrial alcohol commonly found in antifreeze and solvents. It’s cheaper and easier to manufacture than ethanol, the alcohol found in liquor, beer and wine, but is not meant for human consumption.

Drinking a small amount of methanol is potentially fatal. Methanol and other chemicals are sometimes added to increase the volume of illegal alcohol and make drinks more powerful.

“When you distill alcohol in an unregulated way, it’s actually quite dangerous,” Nathan Lent a biology expert at John Jay College of Criminal Justice told Vice.

2. Tainted Liquor Is a Serious Problem Outside of the United States

Dozens die from bootleg alcohol tainted with methanol in India https://t.co/HIzxci1LUh — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 9, 2019

Most Americans are unaware of the dangers of drinking alcohol abroad thanks to tight U.S. regulations that ensure liquor safety at home. But according to the World Health Organization (WHO), “unreported” alcohol accounts for up to 25% of all alcohol consumed around the world.

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD) issued a 2018 report outlining the problem of counterfeit alcohol overseas. Tainted spirits are common in developing countries. They account for 19% of the alcohol sales in Costa Rica and 29% in the Dominican Republic.

In February 2019, more than 154 people died after drinking homemade booze laced with methanol in India’s northeastern state of Assam. These “homegrown liquors” are typically produced in villages and then sold illegally in cities for about a third of the cost of lawful liquor.

“Alcohol produced and sold illegally outside of government regulation is the most problematic part of unrecorded alcohol; it is untaxed, circumvents restrictions around availability, is of inconsistent quality, and, depending on the ingredients used to make it, is even potentially toxic,” the IARD’s report explained.

3. The FBI Is Examining the Liquor From Several Dominican Republic Resorts

FBI to release toxicology results in rash of Dominican Republic deaths https://t.co/XSO66rMBEI pic.twitter.com/gR7zMWiV9r — New York Post (@nypost) June 28, 2019

The U.S. Embassy issued a statement on its website announcing that the FBI had sent a team to the Dominican Republic to assist Dominican authorities with toxicology tests.The New York Post reported that the FBI was testing liquor samples from the rooms of the tourists who died as well as blood samples from the deceased. Their findings have not been released.

Last June, Senator Chuck Schumer appealed to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to step in and assist the FBI with the investigation. “ATF & more CDC experts should help the FBI with fact-finding. Now,” he tweeted.

4. Methanol Poisoning Symptoms May Not Appear Immediately

DR deaths awaiting toxicology lab results. Some symptoms suggest organophosphate poisoning, while other cases look like methanol poisoning. CBS News summary…. https://t.co/zQPXIRlDJa — CTSSA (@CTSSA) June 19, 2019

Initial methanol poisoning replicates the same symptoms of drunkenness: dizziness, nausea, vomiting, and confusion. Extreme methanol poisoning can lead to seizures and unconsciousness. Drinking just two to eight ounces can lead to lead to death.

The CDC noted that methanol’s effects can take up to 72 hours to appear. According to Medline, permanent blindness can occur after drinking methanol.

5. Experts Suggest Testing Alcohol When Traveling Abroad or Not Drinking at All

Tainted alcohol isn’t just a Costa Rica problem—here’s what tourists need to know https://t.co/2xDDJbvlBy #News pic.twitter.com/uXGaluArbD — Gregory Meriweather (@MeriAssociates) July 22, 2019

Lent suggested taking a small amount of liquor and lighting it on fire. The flame will burn green or orange if the spirits contain methanol, and blue if the liquor is pure.

“Anything that doesn’t burn blue is a cause for concern,” Lent noted.

Lent said tourists should smell their liquor before imbibing since contaminated drinks may have an unusual odor. He also recommended that travelers steer away from clear alcohol, which is easy for bootleggers to replicate.

Doing without alcohol in countries where bootleg liquor is a problem may be the safest option. “Tainted drinks are a real threat for vacationers,” Dr. Manny Alvarez wrote in a piece for Fox News.