Hamza bin Laden Is Dead, NBC News Reports

Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, is dead, NBC News reported on July 31. Hamza had been expected to take over as al Qaeda leader. He was 30 years old. His death has not been officially confirmed.

Hamza bin Laden is one of Osama bin Laden’s living wives, Khairiah Sabar. Sabar was present during the raid on Osama bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound that resulted in the death of the 9/11 mastermind. It’s not clear where Hamza was during the time of that attack. The current leader of al Qaeda is Egyptian eye surgeon Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The NBC report says that Hamza’s death was confirmed by three U.S. officials. The report does not mention Hamza’s cause of death and does not say that if his death was the work of the U.S. military. In February 2019, the CIA offered a $1 million reward for information regarding Hamza’s whereabouts.

The Associated Press reported in March 2019 that Saudi Arabia, where Hamza was born, in the city of Jeddah in 1989, had revoked his citizenship. That AP article identified Hamza’s mother a child psychologist who was also from Jeddah. Jon Gambrell wrote, “She gave birth to Hamza, their only child together, as al-Qaida took its first, tentative steps toward the Sept. 11 attacks.”

Hamza’s latest wanted poster from the FBI says that he was suspected to be in either Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, or Iran. The poster concludes with the lines, “Hamza bin Laden is wanted for questioning in connection with his membership in the Al Qaeda organization and his public declarations threatening the security of the United States.”

Former FBI agent Ali Soufan wrote in September 2017 that “Hamza is being prepared for a leadership role in the organization his father founded. The article said that Hamza was looked upon fondly by “rank-and-file” jihadis. Soufan added that Hamza was seen as a new figure who could unite jihadis across the world due to the collapse of ISIS. The article’s title referred to Hamza as being “al Qaeda’s Leader in Waiting.”

The FBI said in 2018 that Hamza had married the daughter of Al Qaeda senior leader Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah, aka Abu Muhammad al Masri. al Masri has been indicted for his involvement in the bombings of the United States Embassies in Tanzania and Kenya.

The Guardian reported in August 2018 that Hamza was also married to the daughter of Mohammed Atta. Atta is considered to have been the lead hijacker on 9/11. Hamza’s uncles, Ahmad and Hassan al-Attas told the newspaper that their nephew had taken a senior role within Al Qaeda and was planning revenge on the U.S. for the death of his father in 2011. Ahmad said in the interview, “We have heard he has married the daughter of Mohammed Atta. We’re not sure where he is, but it could be Afghanistan.”

More to follow…

