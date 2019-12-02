Samara Derwin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samara Derwin is a 15 year old Pennsylvania teen who was abducted by a 20 year old man who fled in a police vehicle, according to authorities. She is the subject of an Amber Alert.

According to the Amber Alert, Derwin was last seen on December 1, 2019 in Luzerne County, PA in a 2014 Ford Interceptor Utility vehicle, Pennsylvania license plate #MG5473H-PA. The suspect is Jordan Oliver. His Facebook photos indicated he was in a relationship with Derwin recently. Some sites previously called the suspect John Oliver. Jordan Oliver recently wrote on Samara’s Facebook page that she is beautiful. She indicated in April 2018 that she was in a relationship with Oliver.

The Pennsylvania State Police “has issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert for The Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming Barracks, Luzerne County PA,” authorities said.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Say Jordan Oliver Abducted Derwin While Driving a Stolen Police Cruiser

According to the Amber Alert, the Pennsylvania State Police Wyoming barracks “is searching for Samara Derwin age 15, a white non-hispanic female, with brown hair with red highlights, blue eyes, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and black yoga pants. She was last seen in the area of Nanticoke High School, Luzerne County, PA.”

The alert alleges that Derwin “was reported abducted by Jordan Oliver age 20, white non-hispanic male, unknown clothing description, driving a stolen marked 2014 Ford Interceptor utility Nanticoke police cruiser bearing PA registration MG5473H-PA.”

“Anyone with information about the abduction should immediately contact the police by calling 911,” police said.

2. Derwin’s Father Has Worked as a Police Officer in the Area

Social media posts indicated that Derwin’s dad is a police officer. A LinkedIn page and old news article in his name indicates he’s worked as a Pennsylvania law enforcement officer.

In one now bizarre post on Facebook, Samara wrote last April, “TAKEN BY MY HUNNY💙❤️🍯❤️💙.” It’s not clear who she was referring to, though.

She wrote a series of similar posts going back to 2018 that read things like, “TAKEN❤💙💙❤.” In May 2018, without naming him, she wrote, “My boyfriends really my best friend💕.”

3. Police Say Oliver Overpowered an Officer & Took His Car

According to The Times Leader, it all started around 3:20 p.m. near Greater Nanticoke Area High School “where a man reportedly was holding a woman at knifepoint.” That’s according to Nanticoke Police Capt. Robert Lehman.

After negotiating with the suspect didn’t work, Oliver is accused of overpowering an officer and taking the SUV and Derwin.

Lehman said an officer fired but missed, according to Times Leader. The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.

4. Derwin Liked Photos on Oliver’s Facebook Page & Indicated She Was in a Relationship With Him

Oliver’s Facebook page makes it clear that Derwin and Oliver were not strangers to each other. Here’s a photo from Jordan’s Facebook page liked by Samara:

Derwin repeatedly wrote that she was “taken” on her Facebook page. She also indicated this:

Jordan also shared photos of ATVs and indicated he was in a relationship. “Forever with my gurllll. Dont hmu💙🤷‍♀️ 4-8-18” his intro on Facebook reads.

5. Derwin Filled Her Facebook Page With Selfies

Derwin filled her Facebook page with selfies, writing things like, “just because my path is different doesn’t mean I’m lost • ❤️👑🤷‍♀️” and “Here’s to the nights that turned into mornings with the friends that turned into family • 💘💕”

She also played Facebook games, including one called “Criminal Case.”

People have now filled her Facebook page with well wishes.