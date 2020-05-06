COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Missed the Deadline for VA/SSI Benefits?

Some individuals were required to file claims by May 5 to get their additional $500 as part of their coronavirus stimulus checks, but what if you missed the deadline?

Those who missed the May 5 deadline will need to file a 2020 tax return to claim the additional $500 for dependent children. Keep in mind that tax returns for 2020 will not be filed until April of next year, so that means a long wait for that money.

In addition, a majority of the people who fall into this category do not typically file tax returns as they have little or no taxable income.

Individuals who receive Supplemental Security Income and benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs and have children under 17 claimed as dependents that did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 were asked to make a claim by May 5 using the non-filer tool on the IRS website. This does not mean these individuals are at risk of missing out on the standard $1,200 payment– it means that the additional $500 payment will not be sent out until they file their taxes next year

The Government Said It Will Automatically Send Checks to Individuals Receiving Government Benefits

While the government has announced that it will automatically send the $1,200 payments to individuals who receive government benefits, the IRA may not have information on those people’s eligible dependents.

As CNBC points out, this is not the first deadline to be enforced amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those who receive social security and railroad retirement benefits had until April 22 to submit information on their dependents. Those individuals began receiving their checks last week.

You Do Not Have to Pay Back Your Stimulus Check Money

Individuals receiving a stimulus check do not have to pay the money back.

The checks, which are passed through the CARES Act, are (at this point in time) a one-time payment from the government, and are considered an advance credit on their 2020 taxes.

Tax refunds due in 2020 and 2021 will not be affected by the stimulus check. The $1,200, and all additional money, is nontaxable and will not be included in Americans’ 2020 income.

Bill Smith, managing director for CBIZ MHM’s national tax office, tells Forbes, “Your taxes aren’t going up next year because of this package — there are no big income tax changes in the CARES Act.”

The IRS is using 2018 and 2019 tax returns to determine a person’s eligibility for stimulus checks based on income. Those who filed taxes with the IRS and earn up to $75,000 annually will receive $1,200 each, plus an additional $500 for dependent children under the age of 17. The stimulus amount decreases for those who make more than $75,000. This will phase out completely for individuals who earn $99,000 or more annually.

As it stands, millions of Americans do not qualify for the $1,200 stimulus check.

As ProPublica reports, the CARES Act legislation has left out millions of Americans, like those who make less than $12,200, as they are not required to file an income tax return. Individuals over 17 but still claimed as dependents on their parent’s taxes- which includes many college students– will also fall through the cracks.

READ NEXT: Can You Keep An Unexpected Coronavirus Stimulus Check?