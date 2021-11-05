Ajax Striker Sports Penis Cast After Champions League Match- LOOK

Serbian international Dušan Tadić gave new meaning to “giving it all” to be able to score in Ajax’s win in the UEFA Champions League.

In the process, he paid the price for the making that sacrifice. In the match against where Ajax defeated Borussia Dortmund, the captain ended up crashing into the goalpost with in order to score the equalizer in that match.

During his goal celebration, Tadić showed a great deal of pain, but what was to come would be what generated even more to talk about.





“We played very poorly in the first half. We were careless and lost the ball easily. That is not our game,” he said to De Telegraaf. “We improved after the break. We played faster and were more composed with the ball. It was very important to get the 1-1. ”

The Serbian’s goal would help right the ship for Ajax as just 11 minutes later former West Ham forward Sebastian Haller made it 2-1.

And then ex-Everton man Davy Klaassen wrapped up the win on 93 minutes.

Photos Of His Cast Become Viral

Upon the team’s arrival back home to Amsterdam, images of Tadić began to emerge on social media. Upon coming out of the plane, Tadić was walking around with the a cast on his penis and a sling being used to support it.

Así anda Dušan Tadić. La última vez que vimos algo similar fue cuando @emaherrera09 salía de sus típicas jornadas contra @Leaobutron. pic.twitter.com/YLw4DTN8F2 — Rimenses Podcast (@RimensesPodcast) November 5, 2021

His image went viral on social media and the player came out to make light of the situation with a couple of very humorous tweets.

Tadić joked around on social media by saying that “balls were needed to win in Dortmund. I hope that the post is ok. Go Ajax.”

It takes some balls to win in Dortmund.

Hope the post is ok. 🍒😉 COME ON AJAX! ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/oqCojIYVGy — Dušan Tadić (@DT10_Official) November 3, 2021

There was another post in which the goalscorer was joking around when he said, “Wishing you a quick recovery my friend… 😜”

Wishing you a quick recovery my friend… 😜 https://t.co/T97BoAQg8y pic.twitter.com/7VupcviyzY — Dušan Tadić (@DT10_Official) November 3, 2021

At the end of the day, the 33-year-old did what he could for his team and they were able to come away with the three points. A 3-1 victory made Ajax still perfect in Group C and qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League. Meanwhile, Dortmund is in second place with 6 points, having to compete with Sporting Lisbon, who also collected 6 points, to seal a ticket to the last 16.

When Will He Be Back?

Regarding Tadić and his status for this weekend’s match against Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday, it looks like he will be available. “I am fine. I am strong there,” said Tadić in a jocular tone when asked about his status. Obviously the final word will depend on coach Erik Ten Hag, but all signs point to him being at least on the bench this weekend.

Ajax find themselves in first place in the Eredivisie with 26 points, just two ahead of rivals PSV.