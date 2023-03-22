Austin Lyle: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Austin Lyle was identified as the student who is accused in the shooting of two adult faculty members outside Denver East High School in Denver, Colorado.

UPDATE: Your #Denver Police Department continues working in conjunction with local, state and federal law enforcement partners to locate the suspect from today’s shooting at Denver East High School. Due to the public safety concern that he poses, the Department is identifying… pic.twitter.com/RmwO940Qug — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

The shooting occurred on the morning of March 22, 2023, according to Denver police.

According to the Denver Post, the victims are “two adult faculty members.” Their conditions and names were not released. The suspect’s name, age, and motive also have not been released. The victims’ exact roles at the school were not explained.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Chief Says That Both Victims Survived

Both victims survived the shooting, the chief says.

The police chief, Ron Thomas, said in a news conference that two adult males suffered gunshot wounds. One of the two victims is in serious but stable condition and the other is in surgery listed in critical condition, according to Thomas.

2. Gunfire Rang Out During a Safety Search, the Police Chief Says

In the news conference, the chief provided some details of the shooting.

Gunshots rang out during a search due to a safety plan, according to the chief. The school superintendent confirmed in that news conference that the victims were staff members.

The Post reported that a school official said the shooting occurred outside the school, describing it as “near East Campus.”

3. Denver Police Tweeted That There Was a ‘Shooting’ at the High School

UPDATE: At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

Denver police wrote on Twitter, “ALERT: #DPD is responding to a shooting at East High School. Unknown number of victims at this time. Investigators are working to gather information, expect large police presence in the area. Updates will be posted to this thread as they are made available. #Denver.”

Police then responded by writing, “UPDATE: At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info.”

UPDATE: At this time, two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info. #Denver — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 22, 2023

4. Denver East High School Went Into Lockdown, the School District Says

UPDATE: EAST HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN All students are in their third period classrooms. We are working on a release plan for the students. More information to come. — Denver Public Schools (@DPSNewsNow) March 22, 2023

Denver Public Schools wrote on Twitter that Denver East High School was in lockdown. “UPDATE: EAST HIGH SCHOOL LOCKDOWN,” the district wrote.

“All students are in their third period classrooms. We are working on a release plan for the students. More information to come.”

The district tweeted, “We will be doing a controlled release once DPD allows. Parents can pick up their children @ 17th & Esplanade. Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot & can leave. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives.”

The ATF tweeted, “BREAKING: ATF is on scene of a reported shooting at East High School in Denver, Colorado. Please refer all media inquiries to the @DenverPolice.”

My brother is currently in lockdown for a school shooting in Denver. He is a full time substitute teach at east high school. I’m so mad. pic.twitter.com/dyAvsNBZK1 — leah coleman (@_deepbreakfast) March 22, 2023

A woman tweeted, “My brother is currently in lockdown for a school shooting in Denver. He is a full time substitute teach at east high school. I’m so mad.” She shared text messages saying he was locked in a classroom.

5. Denver Students Recently Protested Against Gun Violence

🚨 Crime tape surrounds Denver’s East High School. Reports of a shooting at the school. Two adult victims taken to the hospital and suspect not found. pic.twitter.com/uWNjZ9iZNO — Carly Moore | CMoore News® (@CMoore_News) March 22, 2023

According to Denver 7, Denver students recently protested against gun violence.

A 16-year-old student was killed “in a shooting near the school on February 13,” the television station reported, adding, “Students said that lockdown drills have become routine parts of the school day.”

After the February shooting, students “attended a Denver City Council meeting to demand action on gun violence and school safety,” Denver 7 reported.

The Denver Post also reported on students’ past safety concerns, writing that, “A weapon was found on campus the day after students returned to class.”

A photo showed crime scene tape at the high school on March 22, 2023.

