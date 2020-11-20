READ: Actor Edward Norton’s Tweets Decimating Trump Go Viral

The name Edward Norton makes most people think about the actor’s most memorable films, such as American History X or Fight Club, so it was a complete surprise to Twitter users when the three-time Academy Award nominee shared a “nuanced, insightful political analysis,” on why President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election.

The 51-year-old Boston native credited his father, Edward Mower Norton Jr, who was an environmental lawyer and conservationist, for helping him understand the legal ramifications of Trump’s actions, and expresses his thoughts with a nod to his 1998 film, Rounders, using poker-themed metaphors.

Norton tweeted, “I’m no political pundit but I grew up w a dad who was a federal prosecutor & he taught me a lot & I’ve also sat a fair amount of poker w serious players & l’ll say this: I do not think Trump is trying to ‘make his base happy’ or ‘laying the groundwork for his own network’…”

…or that ‘chaos is what he loves’. The core of it is that he knows he’s in deep, multi-dimensional legal jeopardy & this defines his every action. We’re seeing 1) a tactical delay of the transition to buy time for coverup & evidence suppression 2) above all, a desperate endgame — Edward Norton (@EdwardNorton) November 20, 2020

“His ‘turn card’ bluff will be an escalation & his ‘River card’ bluff could be really ugly. But they have to be called. We cannot let this mobster bully the USA into a deal to save his ass by threatening our democracy. THAT is his play. But he’s got junk in his hand. So call him.”

Norton Calls Trump a ’10-Ply-Super-Soft-B****’

For anyone wondering Norton’s true thoughts on the president as a person, the 25th Hour star did not hold back. He tweeted:

“I will allow that he’s also a whiny, sulky, petulant, Grinchy, vindictive little 10-ply-super-soft bitch who no doubt is just throwing a wicked pout fest & trying to give a tiny-hand middle finger to the whole country for pure spite, without a single thought for the dead & dying.”

“But his contemptible, treasonous, seditious assault on the stability of our political compact isn’t about 2024, personal enrichment or anything else other than trying to use chaos & threat to the foundation of the system as leverage to trade for a safe exit. Call. His. Bluff.”

Norton closed out his Twitter thread with a call to action. He wrote, “Faith in the strength of our sacred institutions & founding principles is severely stretched…but they will hold. They will. He’s leaving, gracelessly & in infamy. But if we trade for it, give him some brokered settlement, we’ll be vulnerable to his return. We can’t flinch.”

Norton’s Twitter Thread Was Praised By Lawyers & Political Analysts

It wasn’t just Norton’s fans liking his tweets, Nancy Pelosi’s daughter Christine Pelosi showered him with praise, as did political scientist Miranda Yaver. Senior advisor for Really American James Kosur tweeted, “Damn. Edward Norton has completely knocked this out of the park.”

After seeing “Edward Norton” trending nationally on Twitter, users online also expressed relief that he wasn’t gravely ill or being “cancelled” for making racist remarks. After reading his Twitter thread, those who were already fans of Norton expressed they now just loved him even more.

