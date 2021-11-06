How to Watch ‘Highway to Heaven’ Lifetime Reboot Streaming Online

A reboot of beloved family drama “Highway to Heaven” is coming to the airwave as a made-for-TV movie. It premieres Saturday, November 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Lifetime, here are some different ways you can watch “Highway to Heaven” streaming online:

‘Highway to Heaven’ 2021 Preview





Trailer | Highway to Heaven | Starring Jill Scott & Barry Watson | November 6, 2021 | Lifetime An updated take on Michael Landon’s iconic 80s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new original movie reboot follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the first movie, premiering November 6, 2021, Angela the angel takes on the role of a temporary school… 2021-09-09T14:15:28Z

The original “Highway to Heaven” TV series starred Michael Landon as a man who died and became an angel on probation, sent to Earth to help people who needed some divine intervention. Victor French played a retired policeman who helped the angel with his assignments.

Now the concept is getting a modern-day update with a new made-for-TV movie starring Jill Scott in Landon’s role and Barry Watson as a junior high school principal whom she works alongside.

The Lifetime press release teases:

A contemporary take on Michael Landon’s iconic 1980s television series Highway to Heaven, Lifetime’s new original movie series follows Angela Stewart (Jill Scott), an angel who is sent back to earth to help others in need. In the premiere movie, Angela takes on the role of a temporary school counselor and finds herself working alongside junior high school principal Bruce Banks (Barry Watson) as she intervenes in the lives of a troubled student Cody Grier (Ben Daon), his father Jeff (Robert Moloney) and his aunt Vanessa (Victoria Bidewell), who are grieving the tragic loss of Cody’s mother, Melissa (Ashley Ross). As Angela seemingly works miracles with Cody, Bruce is stunned when he learns of the divine nature of Angela’s work. The first movie installment of the “Highway to Heaven” series is produced by Rain Productions and Propagate for Lifetime. Jonathan Baruch and Rob Wolken executive produce for Rain Productions; Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Gregory Lipstone and Rodney Ferrell executive produce from Propagate; Howard Braunstein is executive producer; Jill Scott and Shawn Gee also executive produce. Stacey K. Black directs from an original script by executive producer/writer Cathryn Humphris and award-winning playwright Angelica Chéri. Cindy Landon and Wayne Lepoff are executive producing on behalf of Michael Landon’s estate.

To coincide with the release of the movie, Lifetime partnered with national arts organization The Art Elysium to erect angel wing art installations in cities across the country — New York, Atlanta, Nashville, and Los Angeles.

The press release describes the art installations as hoping to “inspire people to be part of the art installation and become angels on earth themselves.”

It continues:

Initially created as interactive street art in Los Angeles 2012, the life-sized angel wings were painted throughout the city to remind humanity that we are the Angels of this Earth, much like Angela in “Highway to Heaven” who is an angel sent to help those in need. Artist Colette Miller has created seven new angel wing designs, and for the first time, they will be printed on oversized vinyl decals and installed in seven cities throughout the country. The wings will be installed beginning October 18 and be on display through November 9.

Additionally, Lifetime donated $25,000 to the Art Elysium to help further their work with artists like Miller. The Art of Elysium “rewards altruistic creativity by giving back to artists who share their gifts with those in need.”

“Highway to Heaven” airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.