How to Watch Lakers vs Suns Preseason Game Online

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are set to meet up for a preseason tilt on Wednesday at Footprint Center.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBA TV. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Lakers vs Suns preseason game online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Lakers vs Suns Preseason Preview

The new-look Lakers kicked off their preseason slate over the weekend against the Nets, albeit multiple key players — like LeBron James and Russell Westbrook — remained on the sideline. The Lakers dropped the matchup 123-97 and Lakers star big man Anthony Davis, who played just 11 minutes, did not feel good about his team’s effort.

“Oh we’re way behind,” Anthony Davis said. “Getting movement on offense, quality shots. Defensively — talking, getting our schemes right. Rebounding — very huge — we’re not boxing out. And that was the main takeaway. The offense will come. We’re not too worried about it, especially when we get Bron, Melo, (Ariza), Russ out there. But it was the first game to see where we are, and we have to do a better job defensively, especially blocking out.”

The Lakers are looking to find chemistry on a roster that includes a bevy of new faces, with James, Davis and young gun Talen Horton-Tucker serving as the only returning players.

“There’s a million little details we talk about every day,” Vogel said. “As expected, some were good, some were not. I think we played with pretty good pace. I liked the rim protection of DeAndre and Dwight and AD when they were out there. Having that type of length is going to be really beneficial to our defense this year. I just think we forced a little bit offensively. We only had 17 assists, so we didn’t play the pass enough but, overall, pretty good things.”

The Suns opened their preseason with a 117-106 loss to the Kings. Phoenix is looking to keep things rolling after making it to the NBA Finals a year ago, which included taking down the Lakers in the first round. The roster is led by veteran Chris Paul, who signed an extension this offseason.

“It’s been fun,” he said of starting year two with the Suns. “I think about in camp last year it was all new for me. The year before that when I went to Oklahoma City it was all new. I just came from Houston where for two years it was all new. So it’s actually dope for me to come into a system and principles that I know.”

The Suns will also have Devin Booker back, who was out previously in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.