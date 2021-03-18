How to Watch Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Online Free

The latest E! reality show is Overserved with Lisa Vanderpump, premiering Thursday, March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! before moving to its regular timeslot of Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don't have cable, here are some different ways you can watch Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump Season 20 online for free:

‘Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump’ Preview

Lisa Vanderpump Hosts Celebrity Dinner Parties & You're Invited! | E!Fairytale themes, exquisite food and more unforgettable moments happen when LVP overserves her friends like Lance Bass! Watch "Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump," Mar. 18 on E! SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/Eentsub About E! Entertainment: E! is on the Pulse of Pop Culture, bringing fans the very best original content including reality series, topical programming, exclusive specials, breaking entertainment… 2021-03-03T18:59:48Z

Lisa Vanderpump is best known for her stints as a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and for her restaurant-based spinoffs. Now she has jumped from Bravo to E! for Overserved, which will feature the reality TV mogul hosting dinner parties with her famous friends.

The E! press release teases:

In each half-hour episode, Lisa invites viewers behind the exclusive gates of her home, Villa Rosa in Beverly Hills, for an al fresco evening full of unexpected surprises and revealing moments, as she hosts two to three celebrity guests for an unforgettable night full of cocktails, games, and delicious feasts crafted entirely by Lisa herself. With immersive themes like “Diva Tea,” “Beverly Hills Comfort Food” and “Ladies who Brunch” to “trips” to Cabo, Tuscany, Japan and more, Lisa brings her signature cosmopolitan flair to every aspect of the festivities. Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of “Rosé Pong,” “Diva Croquet” and house favorite “Get Pumped,” will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets.

Celebrity guests include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel, and Vivica A. Fox.

In the premiere episode, Vanderpump hosts Lance Bass and Vivica A. Fox and the three bond immediately over having all participated on Dancing With the Stars, which they all agree is one of the hardest things they’ve ever done. THe episode description teases, “Lisa transports her best friend Lance Bass and actress Vivica A. Fox to the South of France with a Provence-themed party, and serial pranker Lance gets a taste of his own medicine.”

Episode two, titled “A Tuscan Feast” and airing March 25, features Cheryl Hines and Joel McHale and its description teases, “Lisa creates an al fresco Tuscan feast for Italian-born Joel McHale and actress Cheryl Hines; the day includes a mystery blindfold game, flaming cheese pasta and Lisa playfully confronting Joel about things he’s said about her in the past.”

Then on April 1 comes “Diva Tea: Iggy Azalea and Trixie Mattel,” whose description promises, “Lisa throws a proper English tea with some very improper conversation as Iggy Azalea and Trixie Mattel share tales of red-carpet underwear fails, one-night stands, and a famous baby daddy.”

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump premieres March 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT before moving to its regular time slot of 10 p.m. ET/PT on March 25 on E!.