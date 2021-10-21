How to Watch Heat Games Live Streaming Without Cable

With some key new pieces in place, the Miami Heat will look to keep pace in the Eastern Conference and make a run at an NBA title.

In 2021-22, most Heat games will be televised in local markets on Bally Sports Sun, while some games will be nationally televised on NBA TV (may be out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Sun), TNT or ESPN.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s a guide on how you can watch a live stream of every Heat game live online in 2021-22, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Heat Market

This is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Sun

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and TNT are included in all of them, while Bally Sports Sun (live in local markets) and NBA TV are included in “Choice” and up.

You can sign up right here:

Get DirecTV Stream

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch every Heat game live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If You’re Out of the Heat Market

Note: This is ultimately the same as regular NBA League Pass (more info on that below), but with this option you’ll be able to watch games on the Amazon app, which tends to be available on more devices than the NBA app

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime NBA League Pass channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Heat games live or on-demand on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Again, this is mostly the same as the Amazon Prime option above, with the big difference being you’ll watch on NBA’s platforms rather than Amazon’s:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, out-of-market viewers can watch Heat games live or on-demand on the NBA app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, Android tablet or other compatible device.

You can also watch on your computer via the NBA website.

Heat Season Preview

The Miami Heat are not going to be fun to play against this season with the additions of Kyle Lowry, Markieff Morris and PJ Tucker. They’ll join Jimmy Butler and Co. as Miami looks to make a trip back to the NBA Finals after a fairly disappointing 40-32 regular season and first-round playoff exit.

“You have a lot of like-minded, wired-similarly type players,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They approach competition very seriously. But it’s a great group, because they can also have a lot of fun, joke, and then all of a sudden you put a score on there and the switch flips. It boils over at times.”

The Heat have a strong core to compete with the big boys in the Eastern Conference, with Butler and Bam Adebayo leading the way.

“To be able to have both of us with them under contract, it is something we don’t take for granted. We know how difficult that is to do in this league,” Spoelstra said. “You can build around that. Now you have the cornerstones, and you’re able to develop young guys that fit and complement them. You’re able to add somebody like Kyle Lowry who fits and complements, and they all complement each other. But it starts in getting your cornerstones and building from there.”

Lowry was the big get for the Heat during the offseason, working out a deal with the Raptors to bring him to Miami. Lowry is a six-time All-Star and plenty of tread on his tires. He started all 46 games he appeared in last season with Toronto and averaged 17.2 points, 7.3 assists, 5.4 rebounds and 34.8 minutes while shooting 43.6 percent from the field, 39.6 percent from three-point range and 87.5 percent from the foul line.

“It’s been pretty smooth,” Lowry said of his transition to Miami. “I’ve got great basketball teammates and I’ve got a great coaching staff. A lot of things have been put in my hands, to where they’ve been adapting to me when I’ve had to adapt to them. Which shows great respect for what I’m able to do with my basketball skills and me also understanding what they want to do. So it’s a mutual respect type of thing.”

The Heat’s odds to win the title sit at +2,500, putting them as a top 10 contender. Their win total for the season sits at 48.5.