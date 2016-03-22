Top 101 Best Gifts for Dad: The Heavy Power List 2018

You’re here because your need a gift for your dad. If you need presents for dad, we can help. We’ve spent countless hours combing the web for original, offbeat, practical, and just plain cool gifts for the most important man in your life.

Whether you’re looking for a birthday gift, a Father’s Day gift, a holiday gift, or something “just because,” our gift guide is packed with over 100 awesome, hand-picked presents for any occasion.

Our guide includes budget-friendly ideas, as well as over-the-top gifts suitable for milestone birthdays or lavish Christmas celebrations. Whether you have a close relationship with your dad and want to get him something really special, or have a more distant relationship that you’re looking to mend, something on our list will bring the two of you closer together.

Read on to get some unique gift ideas for the father, step-father, father-in-law, or father figure that’s most important in your life.

1. Thank You for Helping Me Build My Life Engraved Hammer

This engraved hammer is a thoughtful gift for a father who has taught you important life skills, and supported you when times were tough. This hammer is not merely a decorative item. Since it is made from durable steel, it can be used to tackle any minor household task. Want more gift ideas in this vein? You can browse more personalized gifts like this here.

Need to find gifts for other important men in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa to get even more great gift suggestions.

Price: $39.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

2. Shakespeare Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Rod Combo

Do you have fond childhood memories of fishing with dad? If the two of you haven’t gone fishing in years, pick up a new rod for him, and head down to his favorite fishing hole. The “Ugly Stik” is ultra-light, and user-friendly. You can browse more rod and reel combos from Shakespeare here. You may also be interested in our guide to the best breathable waders for fishing.

Looking for more unique gift ideas? Browse our new gift guide to find the most unique gifts for men.

Price: $39 – $49.95, depending on options selected

3. ‘NYPD Blue’ Seasons 1-4 on DVD

Does dad love cop dramas? Get him the first four seasons of NYPD Blue. If he loved the show when it was on the air, but hasn’t seen it in years, then he’ll enjoy reliving the cases of Detectives Sipowicz and Simone all over again. As of this writing, this show isn’t available to stream on Hulu, Netflix, or Amazon, so DVDs are a great way for him to experience the whole show.

If NYPD Blue isn’t his favorite show, maybe a box set of Hill Street Blues or Starsky & Hutch would be more to his taste.

Price: $50.13 (37 percent off MSRP)

4. World’s Greatest Dad Parking Only Sign

If you need a cheap gift for your dad, this sign is a nice option to consider. He can display it on the walls at home, place it in the garage, or even hang it up at work.

Price: $8.39

5. ‘Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World’

For dads who are passionate about cartography or world history, we recommend this fascinating book. Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Explain Everything About the World tracks the course of map-making over the centuries, and explains the link between a country’s physical characteristics and its political choices. Similar books that might also appeal to your dad include Vargic’s Miscellany of Curious Maps or a reprint of Cities of the World, a collection of town map engravings originally produced between 1572 and 1617.

Price: $16.84 for hardcover (35 percent off MSRP)

6. Crave Travel Pro 13000mAh Dual USB Ultra-High Density Power Bank

If Dad is constantly missing your calls because his phone battery died, this portable battery pack will ensure his devices stay fully charged, even when he is on the go. It can recharge two devices simultaneously, which makes it great for road trips where two people need to keep their phones juiced up. The charger is backed by an 18 month warranty, and comes with a micro USB cable and carrying pouch. If he needs a power bank with even more juice, we also recommend Anker’s 20000mAh portable charger.

Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.

Price: $24.99

7. Bushnell 14MP Trophy Cam HD Aggressor No Glow Trail Camera

If dad loves big game hunting, this game camera can help give him an edge before his next hunt. The batteries are long-lasting, and images can be stamped with date, time, temp, GPS, and other important data. No glow flash ensures that big game won’t get spooked while dad does his recon. If you want to see more options before you make a decision, browse more game cameras on sale here.

For the dad who is more interested in traditional photography than snapping photos of big game, you might want to browse our guides to the best 4k action cameras and the best compact cameras under $200.

Price: $134.84 (46 percent off MSRP)

8. Gerber Bear Grylls Parang Machete

If dad loves outdoor living, survivalism, or just happens to be a fan or Bear Grylls, this cool machete makes a great gift. A sturdy grip, full tang, and high carbon steel blade combine to make a machete that feels solid in the hand, and can stand up to cutting through thick brush. If he already owns a machete, perhaps a Bear Grylls canteen or survival hatchet would be suitable alternatives.

Price: $27.15 (51 percent off MSRP)

9. NFL Wrap Style Sunglasses

If dad needs a new pair of shades, this great sunglasses protect his eyes, and also help him show some team pride. The Steelers style is pictured above, but styles for many other NFL teams are available via the link below. You can also browse more sports gear in Amazon’s fan shop.

Price: $10.23 (32 percent off MSRP)

10. Nothing

Looking for a funny gift or gag gift? This cute gift idea is perfect for the dad who always says he doesn’t want anything for his birthday. A similar product, the ball of nothing, is also available.

Price: $9.15

11. KeepCup Brew Glass Reusable Coffee Cup

Need an inexpensive gift? This beautifully designed coffee cup is great for caffeine fiends, as well as dads who are environmentally conscious. The 12 ounce style is pictured above, but you can also get this mug in 16 ounce and eight ounce versions.

Price: $30.15

12. Grillaholics Stuffed Burger Press

If dad is the king of the grill in your house, this cool burger press will make it easier for him to make mouthwatering burgers. He can experiment with stuffing the burgers with cheese, grilled chopped veggies, or any other filling that strikes his fancy. Toss in a pair of heat-resistant grill gloves, and you’ve got a great grilling gift for your pop.

Price: $14.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

13. Hawaiian Shaved Ice & Snow Cone Machine Party Package

This fun shave ice party kit is great for dads who love summer parties and sweet treats. This kit includes three flavor of syrup (cherry, grape, and blue raspberry), along with the ice shaving machine, 25 spoon straws, 25 snow cone cups, and three push-pull pourers. The shaver is backed by a one-year warranty. The fact that you can choose regular or sugar-free syrups in your gift pack is nice, particular if dad is diabetic or trying to cut back on sugar. This is a fun gift that will bring out dad’s inner child.

Price: $44.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

14. Under Armour Men’s Performance Team Polo

What dad doesn’t need a new shirt? Update his wardrobe and keep him looking his best. This comfy polo is great for work or play. The loose fit keeps things breathable, while the three button collar keeps things looking tidy and professional. You can browse more Under Armour apparel for men here.

Price: $32.28 – $74.99, depending on size and color selected

15. ‘Guy on Fire: 130 Recipes for Adventures in Outdoor Cooking’

Guy on Fire: 130 Recipes for Adventures in Outdoor Cooking is a great gift for dads who love grilling, watching the Food Network, or tailgating. If dad loves super-sized, super-spicy food, then this book will definitely get him excited to fire up the grill. You can check out more books by Guy Fieri here.

Price: $20.02 (33 percent off MSRP)

16. Proraso Beard Oil

Looking for presents for dad in the grooming department? If dad’s beard could use a little TLC, this hydrating beard oil will keep even the longest of beards looking soft, and make the hair much more manageable.

This beard oil is infused with avocado and sunflower seed oil, menthol and eucalyptus. It can be used daily. If dad prefers the clean-shaven look, you can browse Proraso’s great shaving products here. You may also want to read our guides to the best beard butters and beard washes.

Price: $16 for one ounce

17. Vince Men’s Essential Leather Moto Jacket

Everyone looks cool in a motorcycle jacket. This great jacket from Vince has effortless style, and will look great on dad whether he rides a motorcycle or not. If you like this style, but want to spend less money on your gift, this faux leather moto jacket from CK is a nice alternative. Looking for more gift ideas for the men in your life? Check out our guide to the best gifts for grandpa.

Price: $995

18. Name the Triangles T-Shirt

This funny shirt is a great gift for a dad who earned his living as an engineer or math teacher. Dad will also like the fact that this shirt was designed and printed in the USA. You can browse more funny tees from this shirt company here.

Price: $16.99 – $21.99, depending on size selected

19. ‘Smarter Faster Better: The Secrets of Being Productive in Life and Business’

This book is a great gift for entrepreneurs, or for dads at any level of the business world. Dads who have an interest in neuroscience and psychology will also enjoy this book. If you think he’d prefer a business book with a lighter tone, consider the quirky title Tune In to Wow Leadership: 10 Lessons Learned from America’s Favorite Shows.

Price: $16.46 (41 percent off MSRP)

20. KOHLER Moxie Showerhead & Wireless Speaker

If your dad loves singing in the shower, this cool showerhead will make his mornings much more fun. The showerhead includes a rechargeable Bluetooth speaker, so he can sing along with his favorite playlists. The battery lasts for about seven hours on a charge, so he should expect to recharge it once every week or so.

Looking for similar gift ideas? You should also visit our posts on the best high pressure shower heads, the best water saving shower heads, and the best LED shower heads.

Price: $88.61 (55 percent off MSRP)

21. Boss Wingback Traditional Guest Chair

If Dad needs a new chair for his office, study, or library, this old-fashioned wingback chair is a stellar choice. It’s got a vintage flair that will appeal to men who love the good old days. If he prefers cushier, less formal furnishings, we also like this rocker recliner.

Price: $265.94 (11 percent off MSRP)

22. KOHLER Touchless Toilet Flush Kit

Is your father a bit of a germaphobe? This touchless toilet kit installs in about 20 minutes, and works with most standard canister and flapper toilets. The no-touch sensor is mounted inside the tank, and the toilet flushes with a wave of your hand. If your dad is the kind of guy who loves having a little DIY project to tackle, this unusual kit makes a unique gift for any occasion. A similar gift idea to consider would be a fancy-pants bidet attachment.

Price: $33.33 (50 percent off MSRP)

23. ‘Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life’

If your dad loves spy movies, survival TV shows, or just learning cool secrets, then this is the book for him. Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life: A Former CIA Officer Reveals Safety and Survival Techniques to Keep You and Your Family Protected was written by a real CIA officer, and it is packed with cool tips. The book covers things like escaping handcuffs, picking locks, and spotting when someone is telling a lie.

Price: $17.08 (32 percent off MSRP)

24. Atlas Wearables Wristband

Is dad getting serious about his fitness routine? Help him train smarter with this wristband from Atlas Wearables. The large touchscreen is perfect for older eyes, while the onboard tech tracks everything from calorie burn to reps. The wearable will also track stability, volume, power, efficiency and V02 Max. The wristband automatically recognizes over 50 exercises, and doesn’t require you to keep a smartphone close at hand during all workouts.

If the form factor is a little too funky for him, he might prefer a Fitbit. Our Fitbit comparison guide can help you figure out which model is right for him, while our Fitbit vs. Garmin post shows how Fitbit stands up against similar wearables from Garmin.

Price: $49.99

25. Withings Home Wi-Fi Security Camera With Air Quality Sensors

If dad loves gadgets, this security camera from Withings will definitely appeal to him. Not only does it let you monitor your home from your phone, but you can also track air quality ratings. The camera also supports two way audio and noise detection alerts. The camera also lights up and can play music, making it a nice addition to a nursery or kid’s room

Price: $189.95 (5 percent off MSRP)

26. KDLINKS X1 Full HD Wide Angle Car Dashboard Camcorder with GPS, G-Sensor & WDR Superior Night Mode

Also featured in our list of the best car dash cameras, this dash cam is ready to use, right out of the box. Dad can use this dash cam in the event of an accident, or use it to share videos of cool stuff he has seen on his drives. It is backed by a one year warranty. You might want to grab him some extra memory cards as well.

Price: $169.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

27. Billabong Men’s Tides Straw Hat

If dad loves relaxing by the pool or lounging on the beach, this straw hat will protect his skin and keep him cool. If you think he’d prefer a lifeguard hat with a strap, this style from O’Neill is another nice option in the same vein.

Price: $18.56 (15 percent off MSRP)

28. Keurig K10 Mini Plus Brewing System

This single-serve brewer is perfect for dads who live alone, and don’t want to make a whole pot of coffee every time they fancy a cup of Joe. Lots of additional colors are available to suit his personality or his home decor. The newer K15 model is also a nice option to consider, though it is generally more expensive. Either way, don’t forget to throw in a K-Cup variety pack.

Price: $72.96 for select colors (27 percent off MSRP)

29. Nesco FD-75A Snackmaster Pro Food Dehydrator

This reasonably priced gift is a great buy for a creative home cook or fitness nut. The dehydrator makes it easy for dad to make his own jerky, fruit leather, kale chips, or other healthy snacks. It can also be used to dry fresh herbs for longer shelf life. With multiple trays that prevent flavor cross-contamination, dad can work on several projects simultaneously.

Price: $67.46 (9 percent off MSRP)

30. Anthony Ingrown Hair Treatment

Want to encourage your dad to pamper himself? This ingrown hair treatment is perfect for men with sensitive skin who often get ingrown hairs after shaving. Pair it with Anthony’s aftershave balm for an even more indulgent gift.

Price: $32

31. Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller (8 Zone Model, 1st Gen)

This high-tech smart home system is perfect for the dad who takes pride in his lawn. This automated system will save the homeowner a lot of money, with some users saving up to 30 percent on their water bill. This is also an EPA WaterSense Certified Product, which means some people in select municipalities can get rebates up to 100 percent of the purchase price. A 16-zone model is also available. This product is made in the USA. The version pictured above is the 1st generation model, which is cheaper than the newer 2nd gen. Rachio by about $50, as of this writing.

Price: $176.97 (29 percent off MSRP)

32. Epson Expression Home XP-420 Wireless Color Photo Printer With Scanner & Copier

Is dad always complaining about his printer? Upgrade him to this user-friendly model from Epson. There’s a large 2.5-inch color LCD screen to navigate menus, which is great for older eyes. He can also print with ease from his iPhone or tablet. With easy set-up and simple menus, this printer is going to ensure he has a lot fewer headaches in the future. If you want to see more options, browse Epson’s catalog of printers here.

Price: $59.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

33. Perry Ellis Men’s Slim Fit Linen Poly Jacket

Does dad need a new suit jacket? This linen-blend jacket has the lightweight ease of linen, but with fewer wrinkles thanks to the addition of manmade fibers. This jacket will make him look great for any summer formal event, or for any business meeting in warm climates. This jacket looks great with the matching pants and vest.

Price: $175

34. URB-E Black Label Electric Folding Scooter

For the dad who is young at heart, we recommend this cool electric scooter. It’s made from cool materials like carbon fiber and aircraft-grade aluminum, and boasts a 20 mile range and a top speed of 15 miles per hour. Disc brakes keep dad safe, even on steep hills. We also like the fact that you can steal juice from the battery to power your devices on the go.

Looking for something similar, but perhaps at a cheaper price? Check out our guide to the best folding bikes.

Price: $1,699

35. Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 (7-Inch Black Model)

Tablets are great productivity tools for work, but they can also be a great way to unwind at the end of the day. This tablet from Samsung is an affordable option that can help dad work smarter and play harder. While the camera and processor are hardly top of the line, they are still pretty solid, and should be up to most tasks your dad needs a tablet to handle. If you want to browse cheaper options, or higher-end models, you can browse more tablets on sale here.

Price: $129

36. ‘I’m Not Arguing’ Shirt

Need a gift for a dad who loves a good debate? This funny shirt is perfect for any guy who treats arguing like an art form. The shirt is preshrunk, and seems to run a bit small, so keep that in mind before selecting a size for your father.

Price: $8.01 – $24, depending on size and style selected

37. NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 Dual Band Wi-Fi Gigabit Router

If dad’s router is four or five years old, it may be time to update his tech. This powerful router will improve his home Wi-Fi by leaps and bounds over a very old unit. By improving both range and performance, you are ensuring he’ll get more enjoyment out of streaming music and video.

Want more gift ideas in this same vein? Browse our guides to the best cable modems and the best AC Wi-Fi range boosters.

Price: $176.32 (router only) (29 percent off MSRP)

38. Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker

A Bluetooth speaker makes it easy for him to listen to his favorite music, podcasts, or news stations while he does chores around the house. He can set it up outside, in his workshop, or in the garage. With a full 24 hours of battery life, this speaker is perfect for dads who want music in their life all day long.

Price: $33.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

39. Archer Outdoor Gear Ultra-Light Duck Down Winter Sleeping Bag

This outdoor sleeping bag is designed for camping in temperatures as low as 22 degrees. If dad generally camps in warmer climates, he might prefer the Coleman Trinidad sleeping bag. Pair this thoughtful gift with something from our guide to the best two-person tents.

Price: $97.99

40. Schwinn Men’s Prelude Bicycle

Is dad in the market for a new commuter bike? This road bike from Schwinn has a padded saddle, a 14-speed Shimano drivetrain, and sturdy alloy wheels. Whether he bikes to work, or bikes for fitness, this bike is a nice option for regular riders who aren’t obsessed with speed. You can browse other models from Schwinn here.

Price: $249.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

41. Oyster Mushroom Growing Kit

Shopping for a dad who loves farming or gourmet food? This cool three pound kit will help him grow tasty oyster mushrooms at home. After a little more than a week, he should be ready to harvest his first crop of mushrooms.

Price: $17.99

42. DEWALT Bare-Tool DC330B 18-Volt Cordless Jig Saw

This jig saw is great for tackling all kinds of DIY projects. This DEWALT tool is backed by three-year limited warranty covering any defects due to faulty materials or workmanship (from the date of purchase). It’s also covered by DEWALT’s one-year free service contract, where DEWALT will maintain the tool and replace worn parts caused by normal use–for free. A cordless design means he never has to worry about accidentally cutting the cord with the saw, which will give you both better peace of mind.

Price: $129 (43 percent off MSRP)

43. ‘The Ultimate Book of Dad Jokes: 1,001+ Punny Jokes Your Pops Will Love Telling Over and Over and Over…’

If your dad is notorious for his terrible jokes, this book will give him even more groan-worthy jokes to bust out at your next family gathering. Another option to consider in this vein would be The Very Embarrassing Book of Dad Jokes, which is slightly more expensive.

Price: $8.68 (33 percent off MSRP)

44. Ray-Ban RB3016 Classic Clubmaster Sunglasses

These classic Clubmasters are a great gift idea for any dad who loves retro style or classic American fashion. There are lots of styles available, so you can find a lens color and frame that will really appeal to your dad.

Price: $86.35 – $214, depending on style and color selected

45. Fossil Men’s Ingram Magnetic Multi-Card Wallet

If dad’s wallet is worn, frayed, or even torn, a new wallet may be the gift he needs the most. This wallet from Fossil has a handy clip design, ample room for cards, and a slim profile that won’t take up too much room in his pocket. If this style is a little too non-traditional for your dad, browse more men’s wallets and bifolds on sale here.

Price: $30

46. Carhartt Men’s Midweight Zip-Front Hooded Sweatshirt

Every Dad needs a comfy hoodie. Perfect for construction work, DIY projects, or lounging around on the weekends, this mid-weight hoodie is available in tons of colors. If you want a warmer or cozier option, we also like Carhartt’s fleece-lined hoodie for men.

Price: $39.99 – $61.34, depending on size and color combination selected

47. Stuhrling Original Winchester Mens Black Watch

Looking for an affordable gift for your dad? This black watch has a really distinctive look, making it perfect for the dad who loves bold accessories. The dial is shatter-resistant, while the whole watch is water-resistant to 165 feet. If you’re not convinced this is the watch for him, browse more men’s watches on sale here.

Price: $75 (81 percent off MSRP)

48. Saucony Originals Men’s Grid 9000 Sneaker

Running with old, worn-out shoes can increase the risk of injury. If dad’s current pair of running shoes are looking ratty, upgrade his run with a new pair of Saucony. These running shoes offer a cushioned ride, breathable upper, and cool retro styling that will remind dad of the 90s.

Want to see additional recommendations before you make your final decision? Browse the shoes we recommended in our guide to the best men’s running shoes, best mens running shoes under $100, and best trail running shoes for men.

Price: $30.24 – $145.91, depending on size and color combination selected

49. iHealth BG5 Wireless Smart Gluco-Monitoring System for iPhone & Android

If you have a dad with diabetes, you want help him keep his sugar level. This smart glucose reader works with his smartphone to help him monitor and manage his blood glucose. This wireless glucose meter is FDA approved, and works with the free iHealth iGluco app. The glucose monitor is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

If your dad isn’t diabetic, another smart medical device to consider is iHealth’s blood pressure monitor.

Price: $29.95

50. Dockers Men’s Signature Khaki D3 Classic-Fit Pleated Pant

Some dads do love to shop for clothes, but others have a tendency to put off shopping until their clothing is threadbare. If your dad falls into the latter camp, he’d probably appreciate a new pair of pants. These classic pleated pants are suitable for work or for the weekend. If you’re not sure that pleats are for him, you can browse more styles on sale from Dockers here.

Price: $18.55 – $49.99, depending on size and color selected

51. Kwikset Kevo (2nd Gen) Touch-to-Open Bluetooth Smart Lock

If dad loves home improvement projects or getting the latest gadgets, this smart home door lock will definitely impress him. This lock features the ability to unlock your home using your smartphone or key fob. This lock boasts compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Ring Doorbell, Skybell, Nest Learning Thermostat, select Honeywell Thermostats, Android Wear and IFTTT. You can browse other top-rated smart locks on sale here.

Price: $229

52. Joyce Chen Classic Series 4-Piece Carbon-Steel Wok Set

If dad loves cooking, a wok is a great gift idea. A wok is a must for cooking authentic Chinese food. This set includes a carbon-steel wok, as well as a lid, 12-inch bamboo spatula, and recipe booklet. This wok will require seasoning before use, and needs to be hand-washed. If dad isn’t up to dealing with high-maintenance cookware, you could always opt for a nonstick wok instead. Whether you go with traditional or nonstick, consider throwing in a copy of The Everyday Wok Cookbook, a cool guide to using a wok to make non-Asian recipes like spaghetti and meatballs, buttermilk fried chicken, and even sticky toffee pudding.

Price: $37.56 (23 percent off MSRP)

53. T-Line Men’s Grumpy Cat Happy Face T-Shirt

Everyone identifies with Grumpy Cat, even if it’s only once in a while. For the dad who is notoriously grouchy, this shirt may be just the right gift. A Grumpy Cat mug would also be a nice gift.

Price: $19.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

54. Ready America Deluxe Emergency Kit 4 Person Backpack

When disaster strikes, you want to make sure your loved ones are safe. This emergency backpack includes supplies, food, and water to hope four people survive for three days. The backpack includes tons of survival gear, such as survival blankets, ponchos, a first aid kit (107 pieces), gloves, goggles, dust masks, lights, whistle, duct tape, a multi-tool, and more. Whether your dad is starting to get into survivalist/prepper culture, or just lives in an area with a high risk of natural disasters, this is a gift he’ll really appreciate (and hopefully, never have to use).

Price: $104.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

55. Major Works of Charles Dickens Box Set (Great Expectations / Hard Times / Oliver Twist / A Christmas Carol / Bleak House / A Tale of Two Cities)

Originally printed to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of Dickens, these cloth-bound editions are designed to become treasured keepsakes. Whether your dad is new to the works of Dickens, or a long-time admirer of these works, he will be happy to add these collectible editions to his library. If he’s not much of a Dickens fan, maybe he’d prefer a box set of the complete Sherlock Holmes.

Price: $94.79 (27 percent off MSRP)

56. Ooma Telo Free Home Phone Service with HD2 Handset

In an age where it seems like everyone has a smartphone, having a home phone seems less important. But for those who live in areas with spotty cell service, having a home phone makes a lot of sense, especially when it’s “free”. This VOIP phone system lets users make free calls within the United States, and also offers low rates for international calls. Included features are picture caller ID, call waiting, 911/emergency services access, and a 60-day free trial of Ooma Premier (a suite of enhanced calling services and features.)

Price: $135.85

57. Senz Automatic Umbrella

Senz umbrellas have a unique design that makes them pretty much impossible to turn inside out. These umbrellas are great during windy weather, and are windproof up to 80 kilometers an hour. If your dad lives in a city that gets a lot of rainfall and high winds, this is a practical gift he’ll really appreciate.

Price: $65.13 (18 percent off MSRP)

58. Honeywell MN10CESWW 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

Portable air conditioners are great for people who live in apartment buildings, or for those who live in houses with the kind of windows that make in-window units impractical. Dad can take cool air with him from room-to-room throughout the day. The remote control makes it easy to adjust the temperature from across the room, which is a nice added feature. This unit offers a no-drip design, and cools up to 350 sq. ft.

Price: $399 (11 percent off MSRP)

59. La Mexicana Mezquite Tortilla Press

Given top marks in a comparison test by America’s Test Kitchen in a Season 14 episode, this tortilla press is a great gift for the dad who is serious about taco night. The heavy wood design makes it easy to press a tortilla, even if you don’t have much upper body strength. The press also produces consistently thin tortillas.

Looking for a tortilla press that’s cheaper, lighter, and takes up way less counter space? A cast-iron model like this one from Victoria is a great gift idea in the same vein.

Price: $89.95

60. Wabash Valley Farms Whirley-Pop Stovetop Popcorn Popper

Does your dad have an appreciation for the old-fashioned way of doing things? Maybe this old-timey popcorn maker will fill him with nostalgia. Toss in some fancy popcorn kernels and some gourmet popcorn seasoning, and you’ve got a great gift for any occasion.

Price: $19.99 (26 percent off MSRP)

61. ‘World’s Okayest Dad’ Shirt

If you want a shirt that will make dad laugh, this is a nice option. If you want a more sincere shirt, a “Best. Dad. Ever.” long sleeve tee is a nice alternative.

Price: $3.99 – $14.99, depending on size and color selected

62. English Laundry Men’s Gauntlet Cufflinks

Dad may not wear shirts that require cufflinks very often, but when he does, he wants to choose cufflinks that stand out. These cufflinks from English Laundry are inspired by the gauntlets of medieval knights. These electric guitar cufflinks are a nice alternative if you want something more modern.

Price: $24.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

63. John Varvatos Acqua Eau de Toilette Spray

Maybe your dad is trying to get back out there and go on some dates. If he’s been wearing a heavy, old-fashioned cologne, help him step up his game with a new scent. One fragrance for men we really like is John Varvatos Acqua. It has a fresh, light, citrusy scent that’s still complex and intriguing. Plus, the design of the bottle really stands out, and will look cool on his dresser.

Not sure if this scent is right for your dad? Browse more fragrances for men in our guide to the best smelling mens cologne.

Price: $66 for 2.5 ounces

64. Charles Hubert 3850 Mechanical Picture Frame Pocket Watch

For the traditionalist dad who appreciates classic mens accessories, we recommend a pocket watch. Sure, they’re a little old-fashioned, but that’s also what makes them cool. These watches from Charles Hubert Paris are affordable, but still have some cool design elements that make them feel luxurious.

Price: $99.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

65. PancakeBot PNKB01RD Pancake Bot

This is a super cool gift for any foodie dad or artsy dad. This 3D printer makes edible pancake creations in all kinds of fun shapes. This would be a great gift for any dad with young kids, or anyone who appreciates unusual kitchen gadgets. A recipe guide and quick start guide are included, so he can start using his new toy right away.

Price: $299

66. Nick Graham Men’s Green Tie Instant Style Kit

Want to refresh dad’s wardrobe on a budget? It’s amazing what a little pop of color and some fresh accessories can do to reinvigorate a tired wardrobe. This “instant style” kit includes a bold tie and color-coordinated pocket square. If green isn’t really his color, you can browse more of these instant style kits here, or check out more shirts and ties from Nick Graham here.

Price: $19.02 (80 percent off MSRP)

67. ‘I’m a Dad. What’s Your Superpower?’ Mug

Your dad is awesome. Show him that he’s your hero with this simple mug. It holds 18 ounces of coffee or beer. Toss in a bag of Deadman’s Reach coffee and you’ve got a complete gift.

Price: $9.42

68. Shop-Vac 5986000 5-Gallon 4.5 Peak HP Stainless Steel Wet Dry Vacuum

A Shop-Vac is great for tidying up in the garage or the workshop. This wet dry vac is compact, and has a fairly long power cord. That being said, tossing in an extension cord might be a good idea, particularly if your dad has a larger garage or work space.

Price: $64.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

69. AnatolianWoods Sofa Tray Table

If dad prefers to eat dinner on the couch while he watches TV, this handmade sofa table can keep him from making a mess. The table drapes over the couch cushions, creating a stable surface for plates and drinks. It can be placed on the cushion, or on the armrest. You can browse more handcrafted wood creations from this artisan here.

Price: $59

70. ‘Nobody Needs An AR15?’ Shirt

If dad is a big believer in the Second Amendment, this is the shirt for him.

Price: $10.99 – $17.99, depending on size and color selected

71. Christophe Pourny Studio Furniture Tonic

Whether dad likes to restore old furniture as a hobby, or just needs to spruce up the pieces in his living room, he’ll appreciate this gift. This fancy furniture tonic restores color and glow to wood surfaces. Each bottle is mixed in small batches in Brooklyn by furniture artisans at Christophe Pourny Studio. For darker wood, the company’s Color Reviver can repair damage and fading caused by the sun.

Price: $22

72. ‘Mission: Impossible’ Collection on Blu-ray

If dad loves spy movies, he’ll appreciate this box set of the first four Mission: Impossible films. The set doesn’t include the most recent film, Rogue Nation, so consider grabbing that as well if you want dad to have all of the movies in the series.

Is dad more into Westerns? Grab him a Clint Eastwood movie collection instead.

Price: $27.99

73. Stainless Steel Medical Alert ID Stretch Bracelet

Keep dad safe while he’s traveling by having him wear this medical alert bracelet. In the event of an accident or illness, medical professionals will notice his braclet and know that he has a medical condition. You can write his medical info on the enclosed wallet card that comes with the bracelet, or have the bracelet itself engraved with words like “diabetic” or “nut allergy”. This thoughtful gift will help your father get the best treatment possible when you aren’t around to protect him.

Price: $10

74. Lawn-Boy 10734 Kohler Electric Start Self Propelled Gas Walk Behind Mower

Easy to use, and backed by a solid repair program, this walk-behind mower is an awesome gift for any dad who has a big lawn to take care of. This mower is backed by Lawn-Boy’s three-year Tru-Start Commitment. If your mower doesn’t start with two pulls, Lawn-Boy will fix it for free.

Want to see more options? You can browse more lawn mowers here. You may also be interested in the Sun Joe AJ801E 12 Amp 13″ Electric Scarifier Plus Lawn Dethatcher, which costs a little over $100.

Price: $414.63

75. Men’s 14k Gold 3.15mm Figaro Chain Necklace

Iff your dad is the kind of man who enjoys wearing jewelry, a gold chain may just be the macho piece of finery he’s been looking for. The chain has some visual interest thanks to the pattern of links. If dad is more likely to wear a ring than a chain, try this men’s diamond ring instead.

Price: $399.97 for the 20 inch chain (57 percent off MSRP)

76. Amazon.com Gift Card in a Mini Amazon Shipping Box

Not sure what to get dad? A gift card takes the guesswork out of gift giving. We really like this option because it comes in an itsy-bitsy Amazon shipping box. If you want to make it a little more challenging for dad to get at his gift card, skip the tiny box and opt for this gift card puzzle box instead.

Price: $75

77. Coaster Southern Country Plantation Porch Rocker

What dad doesn’t love the idea of relaxing on the porch in his comfy rocking chair? This classic porch rocker is a great gift for dads who love spending time on the deck or patio. The chair has an oak finish. Some assembly is required, or you can have Amazon provide assembly for around $100.

Speaking of chairs, if this rocker isn’t to your dad’s taste, you may want to check out our guides to the best wrought iron patio furniture, the best wooden Adirondack chairs, and the best Adirondack chair cushions.

Price: $77.71

78. ‘The New Yorker Book of Lawyer Cartoons’

Whether dad is an attorney or just loves a good lawyer joke, this funny collection of cartoons is definitely going to get a reaction. The book includes 85 quirky cartoons to amuse him. This would look great in his office, or on the coffee table.

Not sure this gift works for your dad? Browse more funny books on sale here.

Price: $10.56 (12 percent off MSRP)

79. Cranky Rooster Hot Sauce Set

If dad loves hot sauce, this set of three spicy blends from Cranky Rooster is a great gift idea for pretty much any occasion. The set includes chipotle, habanero, and jalapeño sauces that are rated around a “medium” on the heat intensity scale. If he’d prefer something more intense, some Reaper Sling Blade sauce should appease even the most ardent spice fiend.

Price: $23.99

80. ‘Monty Python’ Ministry of Silly Walks Watch

Inspired by one of the funniest sketches of all time, this wacky watch uses the legs of John Cleese to tell the time. If dad isn’t a Monty Python fan, but might appreciate another style of funny watch, browse more unique watches from the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild here. This Dali mustache watch might appeal to artsy dads, while this F-stop watch should appeal to photographers.

Price: $42.95

81. Superman Through The Years Mug

For the dad who loves comic books and comic book movies, this mug is a solid gift. It depicts the way Superman and Superman’s costume have changed over the decades, and is officially licensed. If dad is more of a Marvel fanboy, perhaps these Marvel character pint glasses would be a better option.

Price: $14.99

82. Mug Shots

Looking for a gift for the man who loves crime novels, mob movies, or American history? If he also loves drinking with friends, then this might be the perfect gift for him. Each shot glass includes the mug shot image of a famous criminal, along with a brief bio. This set includes glasses emblazoned with infamous men like Al Capone, John Dillinger, Pretty Boy Floyd, Machine Gun Kelly, Lucky Luciano, and Bugsy Siegel.

Want a similar option? We also like the “Drink with the Great Drinkers” shot glass set, which includes glasses with the faces of Oscar Wilde, Dorothy Parker, Winston Churchill, Yeats, and Baudelaire.

Price: $19.95

83. The Ultimate Waylon Jennings on CD

If your dad loves country music, this collection of classic Waylon Jennings tunes is a great gift idea. If you want to get dad a more substantial gift, this 10 CD box set of classic country music is an even better option.

Price: $6.99

84. ‘Archer’ Season 1 on Blu-Ray

If your dad hasn’t started watching Archer yet, get him hooked with the first season on Blu-ray. This hilarious spy show is definitely for adults only, and it will appeal to dads who love both high brow and low brow humor. If he’s already an Archer fan, maybe he’d like to watch the complete Frisky Dingo, one of Adam Reed’s previous cartoon comedies that has a lot of things in common with Archer.

Price: $19.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

85. ‘The Dog Who Could Fly: The Incredible True Story of a WWII Airman and the Four-Legged Hero Who Flew At His Side’

If your dad loves dogs and military history, he will read this book in one sitting. This book tells the fascinating true tale of a German shepherd who was adopted by the Royal Air Force during World War II. The dog flew in planes, and saved lives. A more modern story in the same vein is Sergeant Rex: The Unbreakable Bond Between a Marine and His Military Working Dog, which your dad might also enjoy.

Price: $12.09 (24 percent off MSRP)

86. Omaha Steaks Healthy Living Combo

If dad isn’t great at cooking for himself, or if you just want to encourage dad to eat better, this meal combo is a nice gift to send your to father. The combo includes sirloin, asparagus, and roasting veggies. If you want to give dad the flexibility to pick his own meals, get him an Omaha Steaks gift card instead.

Price: $35.99

87. Cold Steel Trail Boss Hickory Handle

This hatchet is made from American Hickory. Use it to chop firewood at home, or strap it to your pack for serious brush clearing and wood chopping while out in the field. A sheath will protect the blade.

Price: $24.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

88. ‘The Sandman Omnibus Vol. 1’

The Sandman is one of the most hauntingly beautiful comics of all time, and a true masterpiece. Whether Dad is new to the series, or read the original comics when they first hit stores, he will appreciate having so many issues tucked in one epic volume. This omnibus edition includes the first 37 issues of the series. The second ominous edition collects the remaining 38 issues.

If dad already owns the original comics or a collected edition, he may be interested in The Annotated Sandman, which reprints all of the comics in black and white, and provides detailed annotations that explain all of the complex historical, religious, and mythological references packed into every issue of the comic.

Price: $87 (42 percent off MSRP)

89. Explorer Tactical Gun Concealment Backpack

If your dad is a survivalist or doomsday prepper, he may be on the hunt for the perfect bug out bag, a bag he can pack with emergency essentials that he can grab and go in an emergency. This bag is designed to hold a ton of gear, and provide a concealed place for a handgun. This bag is also great for outdoor sports, adventuring, or backpacking. Consider tossing in a compass or fire starter to complete this survivalist’s dream gift.

Price: $58.70 (36 percent off MSRP)

90. Coleman Montana 8-Person Tent

This eight person tent is great for family camping trips. Backed by a one-year warranty, this tall tent will made family camping trips a lot more comfortable. Your dad might also find it useful if he is a scout master or survivalist. If he needs a smaller tent, browse more Coleman tents here.

Price: $133.62 (39 percent off MSRP)

91. Police Magnum OC Pepper Spray With UV Dye and Twist Top

Pepper spray is good for fending off attackers, especially when they might overpower you physically. This pepper spray also has the added benefit of UV dye, which can make it easier for law enforcement to identify any assailants that attack you and get away. A safety top prevents accidental discharge. If dad lives in a rough neighborhood or travels abroad for work, this spray might give you both better peace of mind.

If dad is interested in learning more about self defense, perhaps he’d also be interested in this Krav Maga DVD set.

Price: $15.59 (40 percent off MSRP)

92. Monopoly: The Walking Dead

What do you get for a TWD fan who has everything? This special edition of Monopoly is a good place to start. Designed for up to six players, the board and game pieces are inspired by characters and memorable from the franchise. Speed play is also possible with this set, which is perfect for those who hate long, drawn-out games. Game of Thrones Monopoly is also available.

Price: $31.98 (20 percent off MSRP)

93. ‘Mãn’

If your dad has intellectual, literary tastes, then he will be consumed by the prose in this elegant, seductive narrative. This is a book all about family, food, and love. If he’s already enjoyed this title, browse more critically-acclimated works of fiction here.

Price: $15.58 (2 percent off MSRP)

94. Saga LC-10 Deluxe Electric Guitar Kit

If dad loves DIY and music in equal measure, this fun kit will let him customize and assemble his very own guitar. He doesn’t even need a soldering iron, since the electrics come pre-assembled and ready to use.

Want to see more options like this? Browse more DIY musical instrument kits here.

Price: $202.65 (31 percent off MSRP)

95. Parrot Pf726100 Bebop 2 With Black Skycontroller

Frequently recommended as one of the best drones for adults who want to use a drone for photography, this solid model from Parrot is great for beginner or intermediate drone hobbyists. While it is a little on the expensive side, it has a large battery and takes HD video. The controls are user-friendly, which is great for first-timers.

New to the world of drones and don’t know where to start? Before you buy a gift for your dad, browse our guides to the best drones for sale, best camera drones, and best drones under $300.

Price: $799.99

96. Avanti 12 Bottle Thermoelectric Counter Top Wine Cooler

If your dad loves wine, or just needs a secondary fridge to store beer and spirits, this wine cooler is great gift idea. It’s rather compact, but still has room for 12 standard sized bottles. If you want to see more gift ideas like this, browse our guide to the best wine fridges under $300.

Price: $115.44 (11 percent off MSRP)

97. ‘United Tastes of Texas: Authentic Recipes from All Corners of the Lone Star State’

If your dad hails from Texas (or just loves Tex-Mex food), then this cookbook will definitely get his mouth watering. Consider combining the book with a Texas-inspired cutting board to take the theme even further.

Price: $17.11 (31 percent off MSRP)

98. Casino Style Texas Hold’em Poker Chip Set

If dad loves having a weekly poker game, maybe he’d appreciate a new poker set, complete with fresh chips and a layout. Add in an automatic card shuffler, and you’ve seriously upgraded his Friday night game.

Price: $19.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

99. ‘Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine’

If your dad loves a good crime story or a scary mystery, a subscription to the venerable Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine is an unexpected and clever gift choice. Issues include short stories, book reviews, mystery crosswords, and more.

Do you want a book recommendation in the same vein? Try the crime anthology collection Crime Novels: American Noir of the 1950s.

Price: $34.97 for 12 months (37 percent off MSRP)

100. Intex 12 Foot Metal Frame Pool Set

In the sweltering heat of summer, your dad will need a pool to stay cool. If the cost of an unground pool is too great, this affordable pool frame set will keep him cool and your wallet full. There is a drain plug that connects to a garden hose so water can be drained away from the pool or house area. A ground fault circuit interrupter will shut off the pump if electrical current is exposed to water, which makes this a safe option. Set up takes just 30 minutes, and after that, dad is ready to start the process of filling.

Price: $134.04 (26 percent off MSRP)

101. EcoQubeC Aquarium

This fun gift adds some life to boring offices or quiet apartments where dogs and cats aren’t allowed. This complete ecosystem houses a Betta fish in the tank, while greens grow above the aquarium portion of the unit. This aquarium starter kit includes a remote, phone app, plant medium, and integrated aquaponics filter. You’ll have to provide your own fish, but other than that, this is a pretty complete gift that’s perfect for the dad who finds aquariums relaxing. It would look great in a cubicle, or at home.

Looking for more advice in this vein? Check out our guides to the best fish tank kits and the best aquarium decorations.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

