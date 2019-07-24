Top 5 Free Agents Eagles Could Target Before Training Camp

The Eagles will hold their first training camp practice on July 25 slated for 12 noon in what is expected to be a light practice. The team has been undergoing physicals ahead of Thursday, with a mandatory team meeting scheduled Wednesday in the late afternoon. With a tiny bit of downtime between now and the first workout, let’s take a look at a few remaining unsigned free agent targets that might make sense for the Eagles to pursue.

Notable unsigned free agents as training camps ramp up:

* DL Mike Daniels

* S Eric Berry

* WR Michael Crabtree

* RB Jay Ajayi

* WR Dez Bryant

* DL Mo Wilkerson

* OLB Nick Perry

* LB Mason Foster

* DT Corey Liguet

* S Tre Boston

* DT Domata Peko

* S Jonathan Cyprien — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 24, 2019

Obviously, there are a few other names we need to add to this working list created by ESPN’s Field Yates, most notably Connor Barwin. Remember, the Eagles have one extra roster spot after the team cut ties with wide receiver Devin Ross, then offensive tackle Tyreek Burwell announced his retirement. The team used one spot on running back Darren Sproles, so they still have one more floating around.

1. Connor Barwin, DE

Doing it big on and off the field – Walter Payton Man of the Year!!! Congrats brother @JOEL9ONE pic.twitter.com/1BkBQMgrcw — Connor Barwin (@ConnorBarwin98) February 3, 2019

Does this move fill a potential need? Yes, it addresses depth on the edge and adds a veteran voice to the defensive ends room. Does this move reward loyalty? Definitely, it gives a guy that never wanted to leave Philadelphia a second chance at a Super Bowl ring. Does this move make sense? Well, that’s where the debate really gets going. The Eagles’ three edge rushers — Brandon Graham, Vinny Curry, Darek Barnett — are all borderline Pro Bowl players, fairly young with high ceilings.

Barwin could help them hit those ceilings, thanks to his insane work ethic. He’s already bulked up to play defensive end in Jim Schwartz’s 4-3 scheme. More importantly, Barwin brings a fresh perspective to the huddle — in fact, the 32-year-old could use the opportunity to transition into a role as a coach next year. Plus, don’t think for a minute that his good friend Jason Kelce isn’t already in GM Howie Roseman’s ear lobbying for Barwin’s return.

2. Mason Foster, LB

The Eagles could scoop Foster off the scrap heap and stick it to their divisional rivals in D.C. Think about it: Foster spent the past four years with the Redskins and surely knows all the dirty secrets of the Eagles’ Week 1 opponent. Foster was the starting middle linebacker and captain of the Redskins’ defense last year when he played on 99-percent of the snaps and led the team in tackles.

He also knows Zach Brown very well, a guy that left Washington on not-so-good terms. The two combined for 229 total tackles — Foster recorded 133 himself — and two sacks in 2018. Of course, the Eagles aren’t in a rush to add another linebacker. They have Nigel Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill penciled in as starters, with Nathan Gerry and Brown behind them. Foster would have to steal a spot away from T.J. Edwards and L.J. Fort. No easy chore. But the 30-year-old Foster is a gamer and might be worth a look.

3. Morris Claiborne, CB

These CBs have allowed the least amount of catcheshttps://t.co/S58yy1sexB pic.twitter.com/GlpoMDP7Qd — PFF (@PFF) October 2, 2017

Look, the cornerbacks’ room is full. There is talent everywhere, from starters Ronald Darby and Jalen Mills down to bubble guys Jeremiah McKinnon and Josh Hawkins. Let’s be honest: Cre’Von LeBlanc could be starting for at least 20 other teams — and probably has been the topic of trade discussions between Eagles GM Howie Roseman and Jets GM Joe Douglas.

However, the recent news that Darby won’t be at training camp as he recovers from last year’s season-ending ACL tear somewhat clouds the picture. On the one hand, it creates a great opportunity for guys like LeBlanc and Sidney Jones and Avonte Maddox to make a run at the starting job opposite Mills. On the other hand, it puts the Eagles down a man to begin the season. Claiborne is a seven-year veteran who was still considered a “shutdown corner” two seasons ago in New York.

4. Tre Boston, S

The last time we explored the safety free-agent class under the lens of the Eagles needs, it started and ended with Eric Berry. The fact that no teams have called about him or brought him in for a workout seems to indicate that he’s out of shape, nothing left in the tank. Again, this is not a position of need for the Eagles. Then again, neither was running back and they brought Darren Sproles back.

The Eagles will trot out a formidable starting unit of Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod, but there isn’t much depth behind them. And Jenkins is fighting for a new contract. Newcomer Andrew Sendejo is another big, physical hitter. But the team could use a slight upgrade in the coverage department and that’s where Boston could help. Boston, the 128th pick in 2014, has been a tremendous sideline-to-sideline backend defender throughout his five-year career. Plus, he’s still just 27 years old.

5. Mike Daniels, DT

Daniels’ immediate value has been pored over and analyzed here in a previous post. The South Jersey native — he attended Highland Regional High School in Blackwood, NJ — has appeared on “The Morning Show with Angelo Cataldi” and openly talked about his Eagles fandom. His recent release from the Green Bay Packers had more to do with salary than his play on the field. Green Bay saved $8.3 million in cap space by cutting him loose.

Simply put, Daniels wasn’t a good fit in the Packers’ 3-4 scheme. But the Eagles run a 4-3 and he has been a reliable starter for the majority of his career. He was considered one of the premier interior pass-rushers in football at one point. You can never have too many of those players. Never. This potential move would come down to how much you want to spend versus what Daniels is willing to accept.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!