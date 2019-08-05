Kansas City Chiefs Release First Unofficial Depth Chart

Just in case you were wondering, Patrick Mahomes is listed as the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. The first depth chart was released for the Chiefs with their first preseason game right around the corner.

Here is the first (unofficial) #Chiefs depth chart of the season. pic.twitter.com/wKVCVNBQYy — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) August 5, 2019

The Chiefs will open up their preseason schedule on Saturday against the Cincinnati Bengals. This first depth chart is unofficial. It is based on reps that have been taken over the first weeks of training camp. The Chiefs have dealt with injuries in camp, but their big guns have been on full display.

When going through the first depth chart, there are some points of emphasis on both sides of the ball.

Chiefs Benefit on Offense

The Chiefs offensive depth chart is exactly what was expected. The one big addition is Tyreek Hill back on the chart as the team’s No. 1 wide receiver. Hill and the Chiefs received good news when the NFL decided not to discipline Hill. Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson round out the top four receivers.

There will be a position battle on offense. There are three receivers fighting for two spots. The Chiefs will likely carry six receivers, and four spots are full. Gehrig Dieter, Byron Pringle, and Rashard Davis will battle it out to see who will make the team. John Lovett is listed as the backup fullback, and also on the long list of tight ends. He will most likely get time backing up Anthony Sherman because of his ability to catch.

While the quarterback position is clearly in great hands with Mahomes, Chad Henne is listed as the backup. The one surprising note is that Kyle Shurmur is listed as QB4 behind Chase Litton. Shurmur has received reps after Henne in camp. Heading into the first preseason game, the Chiefs offense looks like it will have another big year.

Defense Must Improve in Kansas City

The Chiefs finished near the bottom of the league in many defensive categories in 2018. Despite finishing 12-4, their defense struggled for most of the season. They have taken steps to improve that this season. Steve Spagnuolo has taken over as defensive coordinator and will change the scheme in Kansas City. They signed Tyrann Mathieu and Frank Clark in hopes of building a wall on the other side of the offense.

Chris Jones is back. After a 15.5 sack season, Jones decided not to holdout for a new contract. He reported to camp on time and will be prepared for another monster season. Keith Reaser is still listed on the depth chart despite being out for the season with a torn Achilles which he suffered in camp.

The Chiefs cornerback position is one to keep an eye on. Bashaud Breeland and Charvarius Ward are the starting corners on the outside. Kendall Fuller will start on the inside at the nickel position. Tremon Smith has moved from corner to running back and is buried at the position.

Smith is also listed as the starting kick returner. This is not something that will impact the Chiefs much in the offseason, but do not expect Smith there for long. Hardman will eventually take over the job if he remains healthy.

After looking at the Chiefs’ first unofficial depth chart, there are not many surprises. This looks like a team that is primed for another strong season and deep playoff run.