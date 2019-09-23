Eagles Updated Injury Report: Starter Out Multiple Weeks [REPORT]

The Eagles’ injury woes continue to beat like a drum. The most recent casualty was Ronald Darby. The starting cornerback left at halftime of Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury and never returned.

Darby has struggled mightily through the first three weeks and now he’s out for an extended period. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the fifth-year starter will miss “a few games” following Monday’s MRI scan. The Eagles trotted out Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas in Darby’s absence versus Detroit. Both corners were up and down last week.

The team also has second-year cornerback Avonte Maddox waiting in the wings, although defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz prefers to use him as the nickel back. It’s more bad news for Darby who was coming off season-ending ACL surgery and never looked back to full speed. He began training camp on the PUP list and saw limited action.

It’s even worse news for a defense that has now watched three starters go down to major injuries. In addition to Darby, the Eagles lost defensive tackle Malik Jackson (Lisfranc sprain) for the year and defensive tackle Tim Jernigan (foot) possibly for the season. The team also has injured cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc on IR.

#Eagles CB Ronald Darby, who injured his hamstring on Sunday, is expected to miss some time following his MRI, source said. Likely a few games. So Philly will be short-handed in the secondary. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2019

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Eagles Skip Practice, Update Injury Report

The Eagles didn’t conduct a formal practice Monday and decided to forego watching the film of Sunday’s loss. Still, the team provided an injury report for the media in what they called an “estimation.” They might want to re-name it the “Walking Dead” at the rate this team is headed.

Six players did not participate in practice: J.J. Arcega-Whiteside (heel), Corey Clement (shoulder), Ronald Darby (hamstring), Andre Dillard (knee), DeSean Jackson (abdomen), Tim Jernigan (foot). Another four players were listed as limited participants: Derek Barnett (ankle), Nathan Gerry (knee, calf), Dallas Goedert (calf), Alshon Jeffery (calf).

But, there was a ray of light poking through the clouds. Starting linebacker and team captain Kamu Grugier-Hill was a full participant in practice for the first time after rehabbing from a scary preseason knee injury that saw him carted off the field. Backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld was also a full-go.

Monday Injury Report Today’s injury report is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/m20SJJUcnf — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 23, 2019

Is Age Catching Up with Philadelphia Eagles?

The injuries have been well-documented up and down the roster. Some have blamed the team’s medical staff, specifically for the rash of soft tissue injuries, while others are pinpointing the age of the roster. Remember, the Eagles own the second-oldest lineup in the league (behind New England) with an average age of 26.6. Head coach Doug Pederson addressed that concern Monday with reporters.

“If you’re going to draw a parallel, I guess, maybe that’s what people would think older roster, injuries, but even some of these injuries are probably an effect of just, it’s football, it’s a rough sport and it’s hard to put a finger on some of them,” Pederson said. “We do so much in training camp, and we do so much with our strength and conditioning program that things are going to come up.

“But I will say this: Guys have battled through injury to play and they continue to do that and that’s the positive thing.”

Trust the process . 🦅🦅🦅 pic.twitter.com/JYkPOuLydO — Ronald Darby (@realronalddarby) September 9, 2019

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target