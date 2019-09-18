Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings: Is OJ Howard a Bust?

It’s safe to say fantasy football owners were concerned about the tight end position entering the 2019 season. The tight end group has been a top-heavy position for years and with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski most believed that beyond the top two or three players, any other player would be considered a weekly flyer. However, players such as Darren Waller and Evan Engram have certainly answered the bell. Yet none has produced more than Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.
Andrews leads all tight ends in fantasy points thus far this season, and it’s not even close. Andrew outpaces the next closest tight end by 10.6 points.
While Andrews has quickly asserted himself within the hierarchy of elite tight ends through two weeks of play, OJ Howard has essentially fallen off the face of the earth.
Can the Buccaneers tight end play up to his potential this week, or will he continue his downward trend? Find out this and more in our Week 3 tight end rankings.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Better Than Usual
- Last Week’s Better Than Usual:
- Vernon Davis – 5.90 pts. (TE20)
OJ Howard vs. NYG
Proclaiming OJ Howard underperformed in Week 2 would be a vast understatement. Howard broke fantasy owners’ hearts a week ago, putting up a goose egg vs. the Carolina Panthers. Howard has now registered just four receptions for 32 receiving yards over two games this season. However, if recent comments from coach Bruce Arians mean anything, you may begin to pick up the pieces of your shattered heart.
Arians stated that the ball “will come” Howard’s way when discussing the tight end’s early-season struggles.
Howard has a nice matchup vs. the New York Giants in Week 3 to help redeem himself to the fantasy world. The Giants surrendered two receiving touchdowns to Cowboys in Week 1 and are currently the seventh-worst defensive unit in fantasy at defending the tight end position.
Worse Than Usual
- Last Week’s Worse Than Usual:
- Evan Engram – 10.80 pts. (TE10)
David Njoku vs. LAR
This is likely becoming evidently clear as you make your way through our Week 3 position rankings, however, if you haven’t figured it out yet, we are extremely down on the Browns offense.
Cleveland will be tested on Sunday night vs. a top-five defensive unit in all of football.
The Rams possess the sixth-best fantasy defense at defending opposing tight ends through two weeks of play. Njoku has eclipsed 65+ receiving yards just twice in his career and scored just three touchdowns over his last 11 games.
To make matters worse, Njoku was recently evaluated for a concussion after landing on his head in Monday night’s victory over the Jets. Njoku seems on track to play, however, it’s just another thing to worry about the Browns offense moving forward.
Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End
- Keys: TE1 l TE2+
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|RANK
|TIGHT ENDS TEAM
|OPP
|1
|Travis Kelce KC
|vs. BAL
|2
|Mark Andrews BAL
|at KC
|3
|George Kittle SF
|vs. PIT
|4
|Zach Ertz PHI
|vs. DET
|5
|Evan Engram NYG
|at TB
|6
|O.J. Howard TB
|vs. NYG
|7
|Greg Olsen CAR
|at ARI
|8
|Darren Waller OAK
|at MIN
|9
|T.J. Hockenson DET
|at PHI
|10
|Austin Hooper ATL
|at IND
|11
|Delanie Walker TEN
|at JAC
|12
|Vance McDonald PIT
|at SF
|13
|Jimmy Graham GB
|vs. DEN
|14
|David Njoku CLE
|vs. LAR
|15
|Trey Burton CHI
|at WAS
|16
|Eric Ebron IND
|vs. ATL
|17
|Jared Cook NO
|at SEA
|18
|Jordan Reed WAS
|vs. CHI
|19
|Will Dissly SEA
|vs. NO
|20
|Kyle Rudolph MIN
|vs. OAK
|21
|Jack Doyle IND
|vs. ATL
|22
|Gerald Everett LAR
|at CLE
|23
|Jason Witten DAL
|vs. MIA
|24
|Tyler Eifert CIN
|at BUF
|25
|Noah Fant DEN
|at GB
|26
|Mike Gesicki MIA
|at DAL
|27
|Vernon Davis WAS
|vs. CHI
|28
|Dallas Goedert PHI
|vs. DET
|29
|Geoff Swaim JAC
|vs. TEN
|30
|Cameron Brate TB
|vs. NYG
READ NEXT: Fantasy: Week 3 WR Rankings