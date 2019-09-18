Fantasy Football Week 3 TE Rankings: Is OJ Howard a Bust?

It’s safe to say fantasy football owners were concerned about the tight end position entering the 2019 season. The tight end group has been a top-heavy position for years and with the retirement of Rob Gronkowski most believed that beyond the top two or three players, any other player would be considered a weekly flyer. However, players such as Darren Waller and Evan Engram have certainly answered the bell. Yet none has produced more than Ravens tight end Mark Andrews.

Andrews leads all tight ends in fantasy points thus far this season, and it’s not even close. Andrew outpaces the next closest tight end by 10.6 points.

While Andrews has quickly asserted himself within the hierarchy of elite tight ends through two weeks of play, OJ Howard has essentially fallen off the face of the earth.

Can the Buccaneers tight end play up to his potential this week, or will he continue his downward trend? Find out this and more in our Week 3 tight end rankings.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Better Than Usual

Last Week’s Better Than Usual: Vernon Davis – 5.90 pts. (TE20)

OJ Howard vs. NYG

Proclaiming OJ Howard underperformed in Week 2 would be a vast understatement. Howard broke fantasy owners’ hearts a week ago, putting up a goose egg vs. the Carolina Panthers. Howard has now registered just four receptions for 32 receiving yards over two games this season. However, if recent comments from coach Bruce Arians mean anything, you may begin to pick up the pieces of your shattered heart.

Arians stated that the ball “will come” Howard’s way when discussing the tight end’s early-season struggles.

Howard has a nice matchup vs. the New York Giants in Week 3 to help redeem himself to the fantasy world. The Giants surrendered two receiving touchdowns to Cowboys in Week 1 and are currently the seventh-worst defensive unit in fantasy at defending the tight end position.

Worse Than Usual

Last Week’s Worse Than Usual: Evan Engram – 10.80 pts. (TE10)

David Njoku vs. LAR

This is likely becoming evidently clear as you make your way through our Week 3 position rankings, however, if you haven’t figured it out yet, we are extremely down on the Browns offense.

Cleveland will be tested on Sunday night vs. a top-five defensive unit in all of football.

The Rams possess the sixth-best fantasy defense at defending opposing tight ends through two weeks of play. Njoku has eclipsed 65+ receiving yards just twice in his career and scored just three touchdowns over his last 11 games.

To make matters worse, Njoku was recently evaluated for a concussion after landing on his head in Monday night’s victory over the Jets. Njoku seems on track to play, however, it’s just another thing to worry about the Browns offense moving forward.

Week 3 PPR Fantasy Rankings: Tight End

Keys: TE1 l TE2+

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

RANK TIGHT ENDS TEAM OPP 1 Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL 2 Mark Andrews BAL at KC 3 George Kittle SF vs. PIT 4 Zach Ertz PHI vs. DET 5 Evan Engram NYG at TB 6 O.J. Howard TB vs. NYG 7 Greg Olsen CAR at ARI 8 Darren Waller OAK at MIN 9 T.J. Hockenson DET at PHI 10 Austin Hooper ATL at IND 11 Delanie Walker TEN at JAC 12 Vance McDonald PIT at SF 13 Jimmy Graham GB vs. DEN 14 David Njoku CLE vs. LAR 15 Trey Burton CHI at WAS 16 Eric Ebron IND vs. ATL 17 Jared Cook NO at SEA 18 Jordan Reed WAS vs. CHI 19 Will Dissly SEA vs. NO 20 Kyle Rudolph MIN vs. OAK 21 Jack Doyle IND vs. ATL 22 Gerald Everett LAR at CLE 23 Jason Witten DAL vs. MIA 24 Tyler Eifert CIN at BUF 25 Noah Fant DEN at GB 26 Mike Gesicki MIA at DAL 27 Vernon Davis WAS vs. CHI 28 Dallas Goedert PHI vs. DET 29 Geoff Swaim JAC vs. TEN 30 Cameron Brate TB vs. NYG

