Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Rises the Ranks

Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Rises the Ranks

  • Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated

Getty Bears Kicker Eddie Pineiro

Hey look at that, you wandered over into the no man’s land of fantasy football rankings, the kicker rankings.

Over here, we acknowledge that kickers are indeed people too, and in fact are actually highly valuable fantasy commodities.

Take a look at our Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings below to see which player will kick you to victory this coming week.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Kicker Overview:

Eddy Pineiro of the Chicago Bears

Eddy Pineiro, is that the guy from that Super Troopers spin-off Tacoma FD? Still not quite sure if I’m being honest. However, one thing I am certain about is that drinks are on Chicago for the foreseeable future Mr. Pineiro.

Pineiro split the uprights in what would be a 53-yard game-winner at the end of regulation to give his team a two-point victory over the Denver Broncos. While it may not make up for Cody Parkey’s woes in the playoffs from a season ago, it’s certainly a nice start.

Joining Pineiro in sudden kicker stardom (if that’s a thing) is Panthers kicker Joey Slye. Slye is only kicking for the Panthers because their regular kicker of the past seven seasons, Graham Gano was placed on IR prior to the start of the regular season. Slye was a hot waiver wire add this week after a monstrous 16 fantasy points in Week 2. Slye now tops all kickers in fantasy points over the first two weeks of play.

Slye has a plus-matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have surrendered an average of nearly eight fantasy points to kickers over the past two seasons. Justin Tucker had a solid 13 fantasy points against the Cards just one week ago.

Have either of these players earned the right to rank atop the fantasy football kicking elites such as Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker? Let’s find out.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FlexDEFK]

  • Keys: K1 l K2+
  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
RANK Kickers TEAM OPP
1 Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. NYJ
2 Brett Maher DAL vs. MIA
3 Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL
4 Greg Zuerlein LAR at CLE
5 Justin Tucker BAL at KC
6 Joey Slye CAR at ARI
7 Robbie Gould SF vs. PIT
8 Mason Crosby GB vs. DEN
9 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. CAR
10 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DET
11 Eddy Pineiro CHI at WAS
12 Jason Myers SEA vs. NO
13 Matt Prater DET at PHI
14 Matt Bryant ATL at IND
15 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at LAC
16 Dan Bailey MIN vs. OAK
17 Steven Hauschka BUF vs. CIN
18 Cairo Santos TEN at JAC
19 Austin Seibert CLE vs. LAR
20 Matt Gay TB vs. NYG
21 Wil Lutz NO at SEA
22 Aldrick Rosas NYG at TB
23 Josh Lambo JAC vs. TEN
24 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. CHI
25 Michael Badgley LAC vs. HOU
26 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. ATL
27 Brandon McManus DEN at GB
28 Randy Bullock CIN at BUF
29 Chris Boswell PIT at SF
30 Daniel Carlson OAK at MIN
31 Jason Sanders MIA at DAL
32 Sam Ficken NYJ at NE

 

READ NEXT:  Fantasy: Week 2 TE Rankings

Read More
, , , , ,