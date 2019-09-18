Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Rises the Ranks

Hey look at that, you wandered over into the no man’s land of fantasy football rankings, the kicker rankings.

Over here, we acknowledge that kickers are indeed people too, and in fact are actually highly valuable fantasy commodities.

Take a look at our Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings below to see which player will kick you to victory this coming week.

* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.

Kicker Overview:

Eddy Pineiro, is that the guy from that Super Troopers spin-off Tacoma FD? Still not quite sure if I’m being honest. However, one thing I am certain about is that drinks are on Chicago for the foreseeable future Mr. Pineiro.

Pineiro split the uprights in what would be a 53-yard game-winner at the end of regulation to give his team a two-point victory over the Denver Broncos. While it may not make up for Cody Parkey’s woes in the playoffs from a season ago, it’s certainly a nice start.

Joining Pineiro in sudden kicker stardom (if that’s a thing) is Panthers kicker Joey Slye. Slye is only kicking for the Panthers because their regular kicker of the past seven seasons, Graham Gano was placed on IR prior to the start of the regular season. Slye was a hot waiver wire add this week after a monstrous 16 fantasy points in Week 2. Slye now tops all kickers in fantasy points over the first two weeks of play.

Slye has a plus-matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have surrendered an average of nearly eight fantasy points to kickers over the past two seasons. Justin Tucker had a solid 13 fantasy points against the Cards just one week ago.

Have either of these players earned the right to rank atop the fantasy football kicking elites such as Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker? Let’s find out.

Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers

Keys: K1 l K2+

l Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

RANK Kickers TEAM OPP 1 Stephen Gostkowski NE vs. NYJ 2 Brett Maher DAL vs. MIA 3 Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL 4 Greg Zuerlein LAR at CLE 5 Justin Tucker BAL at KC 6 Joey Slye CAR at ARI 7 Robbie Gould SF vs. PIT 8 Mason Crosby GB vs. DEN 9 Zane Gonzalez ARI vs. CAR 10 Jake Elliott PHI vs. DET 11 Eddy Pineiro CHI at WAS 12 Jason Myers SEA vs. NO 13 Matt Prater DET at PHI 14 Matt Bryant ATL at IND 15 Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU at LAC 16 Dan Bailey MIN vs. OAK 17 Steven Hauschka BUF vs. CIN 18 Cairo Santos TEN at JAC 19 Austin Seibert CLE vs. LAR 20 Matt Gay TB vs. NYG 21 Wil Lutz NO at SEA 22 Aldrick Rosas NYG at TB 23 Josh Lambo JAC vs. TEN 24 Dustin Hopkins WAS vs. CHI 25 Michael Badgley LAC vs. HOU 26 Adam Vinatieri IND vs. ATL 27 Brandon McManus DEN at GB 28 Randy Bullock CIN at BUF 29 Chris Boswell PIT at SF 30 Daniel Carlson OAK at MIN 31 Jason Sanders MIA at DAL 32 Sam Ficken NYJ at NE

