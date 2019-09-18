Fantasy Football Week 3 Kicker Rankings: Eddy Pineiro Rises the Ranks

Hey look at that, you wandered over into the no man’s land of fantasy football rankings, the kicker rankings.
Over here, we acknowledge that kickers are indeed people too, and in fact are actually highly valuable fantasy commodities.
Take a look at our Week 3 fantasy football kicker rankings below to see which player will kick you to victory this coming week.
* Player rankings are based off of full-PPR scoring formats.
Kicker Overview:
Eddy Pineiro, is that the guy from that Super Troopers spin-off Tacoma FD? Still not quite sure if I’m being honest. However, one thing I am certain about is that drinks are on Chicago for the foreseeable future Mr. Pineiro.
Pineiro split the uprights in what would be a 53-yard game-winner at the end of regulation to give his team a two-point victory over the Denver Broncos. While it may not make up for Cody Parkey’s woes in the playoffs from a season ago, it’s certainly a nice start.
Joining Pineiro in sudden kicker stardom (if that’s a thing) is Panthers kicker Joey Slye. Slye is only kicking for the Panthers because their regular kicker of the past seven seasons, Graham Gano was placed on IR prior to the start of the regular season. Slye was a hot waiver wire add this week after a monstrous 16 fantasy points in Week 2. Slye now tops all kickers in fantasy points over the first two weeks of play.
Slye has a plus-matchup this week against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers have surrendered an average of nearly eight fantasy points to kickers over the past two seasons. Justin Tucker had a solid 13 fantasy points against the Cards just one week ago.
Have either of these players earned the right to rank atop the fantasy football kicking elites such as Greg Zuerlein and Harrison Butker? Let’s find out.
Week 3 Fantasy Rankings: Kickers
- Keys: K1 l K2+
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|RANK
|Kickers TEAM
|OPP
|1
|Stephen Gostkowski NE
|vs. NYJ
|2
|Brett Maher DAL
|vs. MIA
|3
|Harrison Butker KC
|vs. BAL
|4
|Greg Zuerlein LAR
|at CLE
|5
|Justin Tucker BAL
|at KC
|6
|Joey Slye CAR
|at ARI
|7
|Robbie Gould SF
|vs. PIT
|8
|Mason Crosby GB
|vs. DEN
|9
|Zane Gonzalez ARI
|vs. CAR
|10
|Jake Elliott PHI
|vs. DET
|11
|Eddy Pineiro CHI
|at WAS
|12
|Jason Myers SEA
|vs. NO
|13
|Matt Prater DET
|at PHI
|14
|Matt Bryant ATL
|at IND
|15
|Ka’imi Fairbairn HOU
|at LAC
|16
|Dan Bailey MIN
|vs. OAK
|17
|Steven Hauschka BUF
|vs. CIN
|18
|Cairo Santos TEN
|at JAC
|19
|Austin Seibert CLE
|vs. LAR
|20
|Matt Gay TB
|vs. NYG
|21
|Wil Lutz NO
|at SEA
|22
|Aldrick Rosas NYG
|at TB
|23
|Josh Lambo JAC
|vs. TEN
|24
|Dustin Hopkins WAS
|vs. CHI
|25
|Michael Badgley LAC
|vs. HOU
|26
|Adam Vinatieri IND
|vs. ATL
|27
|Brandon McManus DEN
|at GB
|28
|Randy Bullock CIN
|at BUF
|29
|Chris Boswell PIT
|at SF
|30
|Daniel Carlson OAK
|at MIN
|31
|Jason Sanders MIA
|at DAL
|32
|Sam Ficken NYJ
|at NE
